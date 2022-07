A Clearwater elementary school is the scene of an all-out mass casualty exercise today. Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri tells Newsradio WFLA the idea is to evaluate response and overall preparedness for an emergency event. "This is something I've been wanting to do for the last couple of years, "Gualtieri said. "but because of COVID, I couldn't for obvious reasons. And so now we want to make sure that everything we put in place is going to work, and we want to test it."

PINELLAS COUNTY, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO