This Mjolnir wristlet bag is more than just a fictional Asgardian weapon, it also doubles as a little accessory bag for holding all your small daily essentials. Thor: Love and Thunder is doing great at the box office, so celebrating the marvel milestone with a hammer of your own doesn’t seem like a bad idea. The Mjolnir wristlet has arrived at Disney.com just in time for us to flaunt our love for the Thor franchise.

