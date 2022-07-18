Historic Business in Opelousas Reopens

Ellen

A historic business in Opelousas has reopened.

Toby’s Lounge and Reception Center was destroyed in May when a fire destroyed the building.

Even though firefighters worked for several hours to extinguish the fire the damage was done and the building that stood on LA 182 for almost seven decades was destroyed. However, the owners weren't going to let this piece of history be forgotten and they did everything they could to pick up the pieces and start over.

Owners John and Wayne Doucet, a father and son duo, told KLFY TV 10 that the night the original Toby’s burned down, they knew they wanted to rebuild. “12 years of building it up, went down in 2 and a half hours,” John said.

Their hard work and dedication paid off because on Friday Toby’s officially reopened in a new location at 125 North Court Street in Opelousas.

“It’s time. We missed Toby’s. That was our favorite watering hole. When it burned, it left a big hole in our hearts, so we’re here and happy to be back,” former Louisiana Senator Elbert Guillory said.

The bar at Toby’s is open Tuesday through Saturday.

Toby’s Lounge and Reception Center also has some other exciting things going on. Thursday is steak and karaoke night, on Friday and Saturday, Toby’s will serve their regular dinner menus, and on Sunday, Toby’s has brunch from 10 am to 2 pm.