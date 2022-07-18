ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burbank, IL

Little League: Senior League All-Stars fall against Burbank

By Jul 17, 2022
Rochelle News-Leader
 3 days ago

BURBANK — The Rochelle Little League Senior League All-Stars conceded their first loss of the Illinois Little League State Championship tournament on Thursday, falling 16-6 against Burbank American. Rochelle will face Moline on Saturday morning in the consolation bracket. Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the first inning,...

Rochelle News-Leader

Football: RTHS kicks off annual RJT summer camp

ROCHELLE — The Rochelle Township High School football program kicked off its annual Rochelle Junior Tackle summer camp earlier this week. Athletes ranging from first through eighth grade attended the four-day camp, which concluded Thursday evening at RTHS. The RJT camp allows young players to work directly with RTHS...
ROCHELLE, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

Little League: Oglesby edges 12U Baseball All-Stars in sectional finals

ROCHELLE — The Rochelle Little League 12U Baseball All-Stars earned a rematch against Oglesby on Sunday for the Illinois Little League Sectional Championship at Floyd J. Tilton Park. Rochelle fought to the finish, but two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning allowed Oglesby to outlast the 12U All-Stars for a 4-2 win. Rochelle finished 4-2 overall during postseason play.
ROCHELLE, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

Little League: 12U Baseball All-Stars begin sectional tournament

ROCHELLE — The Rochelle Little League 12U Baseball All-Stars hosted the Illinois Little League Sectional Championship tournament over the weekend, splitting two games against Oglesby and Moline on Saturday. Rochelle fell 4-2 against Oglesby in the afternoon before bouncing back with a 10-6 win over Moline during the evening to clinch a berth in the finals.
ROCHELLE, IL
