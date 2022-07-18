ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ballard County, KY

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ballard, Carlisle, Hickman by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-17 22:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-17 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 13:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-20 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bollinger; Butler; Cape Girardeau; Carter; Mississippi; New Madrid; Perry; Ripley; Scott; Stoddard; Wayne EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 112. * WHERE...All of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western Kentucky and southern Illinois. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
WEHT/WTVW

Water truck crashes on way to water crisis in Marion

CRITTENDEN CO., Ky. (WEHT) — A National Guard water truck on the way to help a town with a water crisis crashed in Western Kentucky earlier today. The accident happened along US 60 in Crittenden County near Union County. The bulk water truck went through a guardrail and off the highway. Sources say the National […]
MARION, KY
wevv.com

Weather causes Severe damage to Hu-B's Marina in Kuttawa

Sudden severe weather hit Kuttawa in Lyon County early Sunday morning, causing nearly 1.5 million dollars worth of damages to Hu-B's marina alone. Dock D at the marina was completely destroyed with two boats still lodged under the dock's wreckage. Boat owners and employees were surprised by the sudden severe...
KUTTAWA, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bardwell, KY
County
Ballard County, KY
County
Carlisle County, KY
County
Hickman County, KY
City
Wickliffe, KY
State
Missouri State
State
Illinois State
City
Carlisle, KY
City
Paducah, KY
City
Hickman, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Here’s how a microburst could damage your home

KUTTAWA, Ky. (WEHT) — Microbursts are unpredictable. One just hit Kuttawa Harbor in Western Kentucky over the weekend, leaving severe damage to the marina and several boats. Reports revealed that this intense weather phenomenon caused millions of dollars of damage in the area. But it leaves the question — what exactly is a microburst? And […]
KUTTAWA, KY
KFVS12

Semi hauling lumber crashes, blocks KY 123 in Hickman County

HICKMAN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Crews are working to clear spilled lumber from a highway in Hickman County. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), a semi hauling a load of lumber crashed on KY 123 between KY 58 and KY 239. The truck flipped, spilling the load on the...
HICKMAN COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Hot weather trending for the rest of July

The National Weather Service in Paducah is calling for a return to hot, humid afternoons this week, and now it looks like that trend could continue for the rest of July. NOAA's latest 14-day outlook says we have better than a 60 percent chance that our region will experience temperatures above normal. On the other side of the Mississippi River, it's over 70 percent odds for more scorching temperatures through the end of the month.
PADUCAH, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Driver Injured in Western Kentucky When Tree Falls on Vehicle

Highway U.S. 51 has reopened near the 7-mile marker in Hickman County. Kentucky Transportation reports said the roadway had been blocked, due to a downed tree with entangled power lines in the Beeler Hill area immediately south of Clinton. When the tree fell during the early morning hours, it struck...
HICKMAN COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorms#Severe Weather#Wind Gust#Thunderstorm#Illinois Eastern#Illinois Western#Sou
westkentuckystar.com

Kentucky shares hottest heat indices in the U.S.

At 6 p.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service office at Barkley Field posted a heat index reading of 112 to go along with an air temperature of 94 degrees. Only the Mojave Desert (115) and the Texas-Mexico border (113) had a higher number on the heat index map. Tuesday was...
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Information sought on suspicious Lyon, Trigg fires

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is seeking information about a recent pair of suspicious fires. Deputies and firefighters were called to a business on Lake Barkley Drive in Kuttawa on June 24, where they said a fire was intentionally set in the bathroom. The sheriff's office said the fire is...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

2 dead, 1 injured in crash on Route 37 near Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a crash that left two people dead and one other injured near Williamson County. Illinois State Police say they responded to a two-vehicle crash around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday on Route 37, just south of Marion. ISP says a vehicle was traveling north...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Lyon County traffic stop nets wanted Eddyville man

A weekend traffic stop in Lyon County netted an Eddyville fugitive. Deputies stopped a vehicle on KY 293 and learned the driver, 36-year-old Austin G. Oliver, was wanted on a parole violation warrant. In addition, the sheriff's office said Oliver was also found to be driving on a suspended license.
LYON COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
KFVS12

Death of inmate under investigation in Pulaski County

ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The death of an inmate at the Pulaski County Correctional Center, in Ullin, is under investigation. According to Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 7, a 47-year-old St. Louis woman was found unresponsive in her jail cell on Thursday morning, July 14.
ULLIN, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Kuttawa suspicious person complaint lands Lawrence County woman in jail

A call about a suspicious person in Kuttawa led to a Lawrence County woman's arrest. Lyon County deputies responded to the call on Days Inn Drive, where they reportedly found 44-year-old Rachel A. Mills laying on the ground bare footed in the parking lot of a business. Authorities said Mills...
KUTTAWA, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Traffic stop nets Missouri woman on Ballard drug charges

A Missouri woman will face drug and other charges after a Tuesday traffic stop in Wickliffe. After stopping the vehicle on Court Street, deputies said K9 Kony alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. A search by law enforcement reportedly uncovered meth and marijuana. The driver, Colbie Dykstra,...
WICKLIFFE, KY
WSMV

Officials searching for missing woman out of Henry County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was reported missing out of Henry County. Kristen Bates was last seen on Saturday around 10:30 p.m. leaving her home in Henry County driving a red Chevy Sonic. Anyone with information about Bates should contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 731-642-1672.
HENRY COUNTY, TN
westkentuckystar.com

Collision involving bicycle sends Mayfield woman to hospital

A collision involving a bicycle sent a Mayfield woman to an out-of-state hospital. Deputies said 29-year-old Riley Willett was driving her car on KY 80 when she looked down briefly and struck a bicycle. The bicyclist, 55-year-old Kimberly West, received lacerations and abrasions during the accident. She was flown to...
MAYFIELD, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy