Missoula, MT

'Super fun' with 'Super Dave:' Dickenson tutors QBs at Marty Mornhinweg’s high school camp

By FRANK GOGOLA Missoulian frank.gogola@406mtsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMISSOULA — Dave Dickenson couldn’t help but laugh when the wind picked up just as the quarterbacks began throwing footballs during a drill Sunday afternoon at Missoula County Public Stadium. “It’s like we’re playing in Great Falls,” he said with a chuckle. “It’s windy there all the...

In search of home, Minnesota's Eli Gillman found what he was looking for at Montana

MISSOULA — Eli Gillman felt right at home as he walked around Montana’s campus. He was pleasantly surprised by the friendliness of the people he came across while on the visit. Their politeness and welcoming attitude gave him a sense of family and community. So much so that he raved about the coaching staff, the school and the city to his high school coach, Ryan Weinandt, when he returned to Minnesota.
MONTANA STATE
bitterrootstar.com

Bulls, Broncs & Barrels rodeo in Hamilton next

The Western Big Sky Bulls, Broncs and Barrels series continues with the next rodeo scheduled for Saturday, July 30 at the Ravalli County Fairgrounds in Hamilton. The Ravalli County Rockin’ RC Rodeo, the Darby Rodeo Association and Red Eye Rodeo have teamed up to bring you this series, which began on July 8 in Darby and will culminate in the finals on September 17 in Darby.
HAMILTON, MT
Montana men's basketball team to play at Gonzaga in December

MISSOULA — The University of Montana men's basketball team will play nationally respected powerhouse Gonzaga on Dec. 20 in Spokane. Rocco Miller, a college basketball analyst who works out of San Francisco, first reported the news on Twitter on Monday. Gonzaga and Montana used to play one another on...
MISSOULA, MT
Local
Montana Sports
City
Polson, MT
State
California State
Local
Montana Football
Missoula, MT
Sports
Missoula, MT
Football
City
Missoula, MT
Missoula Mavericks blast Medicine Hat for doubleheader sweep

MISSOULA — The Missoula Mavericks needed that one. In hopes of keeping their Legion baseball postseason hopes afloat with the AA state tournament next week in Billings, the Mavericks (4-6 in conference play) eyed a doubleheader against struggling Medicine Hat (2-8 in conference) Monday at Lindborg-Cregg Field. Six RBIs...
MISSOULA, MT
KPAX

Mountain lion spotted near UM campus

MISSOULA - A mountain lion was spotted on the Kim Williams trail in Missoula over the weekend. The University of Montana Police Department issued an alert that stated the animal was seen between the gate on the west end of the trail and mile marker one. No other reports have...
MISSOULA, MT
Person
Dave Dickenson
94.9 KYSS FM

Kickstart Your Morning! Here’s The Best Coffee Shop in Montana

There are several people in my life who I avoid in the morning until they've had their first cup of coffee. Some people just need that morning pick-me-up. Reader's Digest made a list of the Best Coffee Shop in Every State, and this has to be a tough pick for Montana. Shops in Bozeman, Missoula, Whitefish, and a number of other towns have incredible coffee. So how can you pick only one?
MISSOULA, MT
Daily Montanan

Four fires spark in Montana in 24 hours, but fewer burns than last summer

As many as 15 wildfires were burning in Montana on Monday, with four starting in the last 24 hours, according to the Montana Disaster and Emergency Services dashboard. So far, 672 fires have sparked to date this year, a drop from last year’s fire season that saw 1,463 wildland fires that had burned 337,863 acres […] The post Four fires spark in Montana in 24 hours, but fewer burns than last summer appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

Ghost Restaurants Are Here, and It’s Hurting Local Business. Beware

Big corporate restaurants are creating "Ghost Restaurants" on delivery apps, and it's shady AF. What is a "Ghost Restaurant"? Basically, it's when a big, corporate chain eatery creates a new/fake profile on Doordash, Uber Eats, etc. It's a fake name, but the food is made at the original Restaurant. I found this out last week when I was super hungover and craving a burger. I jumped on Doordash because I'm a terrible adult, and I came across what I thought was a new burger joint here in Missoula. I'm all about supporting locals, especially restaurants. After the pandemic it was, and still, is everything these guys can do to stay in business, so I want to show them some whenever I can. I came across what I thought was a new, local place. The menu and layout looked all new so I decided to give them a try. Their name was "The Burger Den". It was my fault for not even doing the research before I ordered. I came to find out that it was just the local Denny's that had come up with a fake name and profile but was making the food out of their kitchen. They duped me into thinking they were a new local place to grub, and honestly, I was pretty mad. I did a bit of research and they are definitely not the only ones doing this. I hit up Reddit to see if this was a national trend, and sure enough, tons of places are pulling this move. I've listed the local ones here in Missoula that are trying to pull a fast one on ya:
MISSOULA, MT
#College Football#Packers#American Football#Montana Grizzlies#Cfl#The Calgary Stampeders#The Grizzly Sports
KPAX

Fire burning west of Missoula

UPDATE: 8:41 p.m. - July 20, 2022. MISSOULA - Crews are battling a wildfire west of Missoula in the Lolo National Forest. Firefighters have been making bucket drops on the blaze. The Missoula Police Department reports a command center has been established. They are asking the public to not call...
MISSOULA, MT
starvedrock.media

Man last seen in Clark Fork River reported missing

MISSOULA, Mont. - Police are seeking information on a man who was last seen in the Clark Fork River Sunday, July 17 and is reported missing. The City of Missoula Police Department (MPD) said via Facebook Douglas Jensen was last seen in distress in the Clark Fork River. Investigation and...
MISSOULA, MT
Lake County Leader

Polson man sentenced for beating girlfriend to death

A 21-year-old Polson man residing in Aurora, Colo., was sentenced to prison July 12 for the brutal killing of his girlfriend last year. According to information from Colorado’s 18th Judicial District, Dakota Chinnock was sentenced to 60 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to charges of second-degree murder and kidnapping. The punishment handed down by Arapahoe County Judge Elizabeth Ann Weishaupl includes 48 years behind bars for the homicide and 12 years for kidnapping. His victim was 20-year-old Amanda Lynn Farley, also of Polson. Chinnock and Farley both attended Polson High School. Court information details the grisly homicide on Sept....
POLSON, MT
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
montanarightnow.com

Crews respond to wildland fire in Missoula's Grant Creek neighborhood

MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula Fire Department responded to a wildland fire in the Grant Creek area shortly after 10:30 p.m. Sunday night. Crews contained the fire in under one hour and it burned a total of 4.3 acres, MRFD Battalion Chief Rob Lubke wrote in a press release. Nobody was hurt and no structures were damaged.
MISSOULA, MT
KPAX

3 people rescued from Wild Horse Island

POLSON - Three people were rescued from Wild Horse Island on Flathead Lake on Monday afternoon. Lake County Search and Rescue received a call shortly after 2 p.m. that two adults and one child had taken canoes to the island from Big Arm State Park and realized the conditions were not safe for them to attempt to return.
POLSON, MT

