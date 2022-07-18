ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Feather Lakes, CO

New wildfire ignites in Red Feather Lakes, evacuations ordered

By Logan Smith
CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA wildfire has been reported in the Red Feather Lakes area of northern Colorado. Authorities have ordered mandatory evacuations. All residents and visitors inside the following boundaries...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDBO

VIDEO: Explosion and fire seen at Lake Mead’s Hoover Dam

“Boulder City Fire Department is en route to an emergency call at Hoover Dam. No further information is available at this time,” the city of Boulder tweeted at 1.30pm on Tuesday. Kristy Hairston tweeted a video at 1.11pm, saying that she was “touring the Hoover Dam” when she “heard...
BOULDER CITY, NV
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Crews responding to half-acre fire on Rabbit Ears Pass

Crews are responding to a half-acre wildland fire on the Grand County side of Rabbit Ears Pass north of U.S. Highway 40, according to Craig Interagency Dispatch Center. According to firefighters with the Bureau of Land Management stationed along U.S. 40, the fire is burning on Baker Mountain, south of the highway.
GRAND COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Red Feather Lakes, CO
State
Colorado State
City
Laporte, CO
County
Larimer County, CO
FOX31 Denver

This is the hottest place in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — A summer heat wave has settled into parts of Colorado, driving temperatures up into the triple digits. It has been a hot start to the summer in Denver. So far in 2022, the city has recorded four days at 100 degrees or above: June 11, July 9, July 10, and July 18.
DENVER, CO
97.3 KBCO

This Is Colorado's 'Most Beautiful' River

There are 3.5 miles of rivers and streams throughout the United States, inviting people to fish, swim, ride a boat or just have a great hangout. Not only are rivers the best place to have fun, but they offer breathtaking views and chill vibes. Cheapism got curious and found the...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#Northern Colorado#Fox Acres#Sheriff#The Lone Pine Court
CBS Denver

Water World opens new Colorado-themed area

Water World is a fun way to beat the summer heat, and now visitors have a new themed area to explore, and it's all about Colorado. "It's a hat tip to Colorado because Colorado was so great to us during COVID," said Joann Cortez, Director of Communications at Water World.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
KKTV

2 cabins destroyed in fire in northern Colorado

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Several families were forced to evacuate Sunday after a fire consumed two cabins and threatened to spread. Firefighters were called to the Red Feather Lakes area just before 5 p.m. on for reports of smoke and found the cabins engulfed in flames. The fire had spread beyond the structures to the surrounding vegetation.
CBS Denver

Mystery still shrouds deadly weekend small plane crash

The coroner in Boulder County has yet to identify the remains of four people on board a Cessna Skymaster that went down in Lefthand Canyon Sunday morning. The plane was operated by Bluebird Aviation said the NTSB. The company based out of Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport in Broomfield flew for only about ten minutes before going down on a steep incline and starting a fire. "Everything's going to be looked at, I mean the toxicology reports are going to be looked at. The maintenance of the aircraft and whether the engines were performing properly. Weather, performance, maintenance, human factors, they're...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Four dead in small plane crash west of Boulder

DENVER | Four people died in a small plane crash Sunday in the foothills west of Boulder, Colorado, the Federal Aviation Administration said Monday. The crash sparked a small fire that was quickly contained in the forested area. The cause of the crash was unknown, according to the FAA’s preliminary report. FAA spokesman Steve Kulm did not provide more information about the crash.
BOULDER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy