New wildfire ignites in Red Feather Lakes, evacuations ordered

The coroner in Boulder County has yet to identify the remains of four people on board a Cessna Skymaster that went down in Lefthand Canyon Sunday morning. The plane was operated by Bluebird Aviation said the NTSB. The company based out of Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport in Broomfield flew for only about ten minutes before going down on a steep incline and starting a fire. "Everything's going to be looked at, I mean the toxicology reports are going to be looked at. The maintenance of the aircraft and whether the engines were performing properly. Weather, performance, maintenance, human factors, they're...

BOULDER COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO