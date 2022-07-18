ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Springfield dog training academy takes sniffing to a whole new level

By Parker Padgett, Brandon Scott
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44lcjy_0gj7Dald00

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Sniffing, it’s one thing every dog loves to do.

A dog’s nose can lead them to a lot of places and that trait is making owners put their smell to the test.

“Sniffing is using their natural abilities to do something they enjoy” Misty Bowen said. Dog owners brought their pets to the Side Kick Dog Training Academy, where pets learned Scent Work. But what is Scent Work?

The American Kennel Club defines it as an imitation of scent detection where dogs find a scent and communicate that to their handler. There are competitions for this exercise or people can engage in it casually.

Jennifer Kimberlin attended the training at Side Kick Sunday and says dogs need more than just a walk.

“Our dogs need mental stimulation where as well as physical stimulation and when you work in a scent work type of competition or even just training class, we’re exercising the brain and we’re making them think and we’re making them work out puzzles so that’s their seductive puzzle.” Kimberlin said.

Bowen has had her border terrier for almost five years, and Scent Work gives her pet more time to sniff. “This has been invaluable to me. I’ve met tons of great people from all over the country. This is one of the primary things that I do with my dog.” Bowen added.

The training Sunday wasn’t a competition but the seminar included an AKC judge and provided many with quality time.

“It also gives my dog an outlet so that she can do something that she loves doing. And we meet people and just have a great time hanging out with our friends.” Bowen said.  “I love spending time with my dogs. I didn’t get my dogs just to let them be lawn ornaments or to sit on my couch. I got my dogs to do stuff with them. So this is about building that relationship, building that trust, and building that bond.” Kimberlin added.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

Help Springfield cats with Watching Over Whiskers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — KOLR 10 Daybreak talked to Marci Bowling of Watching Over Whiskers and Faith the cat in the studio Wednesday. Bowling founded Watching Over Whiskers to help cats in the Springfield area get healthy and find their forever homes. The cats that her organization has helped include Faith, who joined her in our […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
sgfcitizen.org

5 scenic Ozarks wonders (almost) anyone can see in a day

While a scenic view after a long hike is certainly rewarding, you don’t always have to work that hard. Numerous gorgeous spots in the Missouri Ozarks can be enjoyed without breaking a sweat. We’ve rounded up five easy-access beauties featuring springs, mills, and waterfalls in the Ozark National Scenic...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

MacCheesy announces new location to be in Springfield

JOPLIN, Mo. – The Joplin macaroni and cheese-themed restaurant MacCheesy announced they will be opening a new location in Springfield. On June 19, MacCheesy’s Facebook page announced their pending arrival to Springfield, stating, “We’re excited to announce that MacCheesy is COMING SOON to Springfield, Missouri. We can’t wait to serve you our cheesy goodness! #MacCheesySGF.”
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Lifestyle
Missouri State
Missouri Pets & Animals
Springfield, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
Springfield, MO
Pets & Animals
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
KOLR10 News

Cave keeps people cool while enjoying summer activities

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – People are on the hunt for fun summer activities while still remaining cool. A local attraction, Fantastic Caverns, is seeing crowds of people come in for a specific reason. Inside the cave, it’s a constant 60 degrees Fahrenheit.  “The lake is always a great destination,” said Employee Hubert Heck. “Going on a […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Weekly training pivotal to Springfield Bomb Squad

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.— Every Wednesday, Springfield Fire Marshals come together for bomb squad training. They said each call they respond to is different. “If we’re given something to go on, we have to treat it,” said Lucas Bollinger, Fire Marshal and Bomb Squad member. “Whether it’s a real device or not, you don’t know at the […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Training#New Level#American Kennel Club#Pet Owner#Dog Behavior Training#Scent Work#Akc
Washington Examiner

McDonald's and Dairy Queen in Missouri engage in roast war with outdoor signs

It is always a good sign when rival companies try to get a fries out of one another. A McDonald's restaurant in Marshfield, Missouri, started the bickering in mid-July, posting a message on its restaurant sign asking the nearby Dairy Queen whether the fast food restaurant was open to a "sign war." Dairy Queen responded with its own message, claiming it would but that it is "2 busy makin ice cream," a dig at how ice cream machines at McDonald's restaurants always seem to be broken, according to USA Today.
MARSHFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
KOLR10 News

Park Day is coming back to Springfield for the first time in two years

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield Reunion Club is bringing back the annual Park Day Reunion after a two-year break. The festivities return August 4-7 to Silver Springs Park, 1100 N. Hampton, as well as other locations around the area.  This year’s theme is “Reunited… Together Again,” referring to the reunion coming back after COVID concerns led to the […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Have allergy problems? Pollen lingers around Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The flowers have already bloomed this year, but that doesn’t mean allergy season is over. Pollen is still a headache for many around the Ozarks this summer despite “Allergy Season” being over. Climate change has the potential to change allergy seasons with warmer seasonal temperatures, added carbon dioxide in the atmosphere and changes […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Missouri Career Center offers free career certification training

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It seems like every industry is looking for help, but some jobs require specific training and certifications. Job-seekers can participate in a certification program for an environmentally friendly career. Green for Greene is a free five-week program that helps job seekers get certified to work in...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Staying safe in Springfield’s dangerous heat

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The greater Springfield area is forecasted to get several days of hot weather over 100 degrees Fahrenheit this week. Here are a few tips that you can use to stay safe and comfortable during the hottest week of the year so far. While people are out and about in Springfield throughout the […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
ozarkradionews.com

West Plains Woman Injured In Republic Crash

Repbulic, MO. – A West Plains woman has been injured while driving North of Republic on Monday at roughly 4PM. Hannah Salvesen, 28 of West Plains, was driving a 2005 Jeep Wrangler Northbound on State Route B, when she crashed. The crash occurred as Salvesen ran off the roadway, and her Wrangler overturned.
WEST PLAINS, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy