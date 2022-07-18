Study spot recommendations in Berkeley

This summer, my goal was to take a trip to my local library. I don’t really know what sparked it, but I felt a strong urge to wander through the high stacks of books, and pick a few to read. After walking downtown and signing up for a Berkeley Public Library card, I felt overjoyed at having a plethora of books to pick from. Now that I’ve been going to the library for a few months, I’ve found that it is extremely beneficial for my wallet, my mental health and even the planet. So, here are some reasons why I love the public library and think you will too.

