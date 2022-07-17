Sixers star Joel Embiid performs traditional Hora at a wedding

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

While the offseason continues for the Philadelphia 76ers, now is the time to let loose and relax a bit. The younger players just finished the summer league while others are in the gym working on their games.

As for superstar Joel Embiid? He was at a wedding and he was involved in a traditional Jewish Hora dance.

The big fella was seen — and he was very easy to spot in the crowd of people — participating in the circle dance the only way he knew how. It was obvious that he was having a great time and enjoying himself.

Somehow, some way, they also got Embiid up on the chair and lifted him up as part of the dance.

Considering he ended his season with a facial fracture and a concussion, Embiid deserves some time off. He put his body on the line every night and he made sure the Sixers were competitive and contending despite a lot of adversity. He deserves some time off and some relaxation.

