ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Sixers star Joel Embiid performs traditional Hora at a wedding

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aE71B_0gj7DLiq00
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

While the offseason continues for the Philadelphia 76ers, now is the time to let loose and relax a bit. The younger players just finished the summer league while others are in the gym working on their games.

As for superstar Joel Embiid? He was at a wedding and he was involved in a traditional Jewish Hora dance.

The big fella was seen — and he was very easy to spot in the crowd of people — participating in the circle dance the only way he knew how. It was obvious that he was having a great time and enjoying himself.

Somehow, some way, they also got Embiid up on the chair and lifted him up as part of the dance.

Considering he ended his season with a facial fracture and a concussion, Embiid deserves some time off. He put his body on the line every night and he made sure the Sixers were competitive and contending despite a lot of adversity. He deserves some time off and some relaxation.

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Blames LeBron James For Starting The Trend Of Superteams: "That’s The Loophole That’s Accepted That But You Know, And I Say LeBron Started Making The Superteam And All That."

LeBron James is all set to enter the 20th season of his NBA career. Despite being in the NBA for almost two decades, James is still one of the best players in the league. He gave a sneak peek at what fans should expect from him in his 20th season during a Drew League appearance last Saturday.
NBA
Outsider.com

Steve Harvey Has Twitter in Uproar Over Response to LeBron James’ Comments on Brittney Griner

On March 8, 2022, Russian state TV released a photo of Brittney Griner detained on drug charges. With the story circulating online, Russian officials at the airport near Moscow revealed they found cartridges with hash oil in them. Being a seven-time WNBA All-Star, fans and NBA celebrities voiced their opinions on the matter. One of those people was none other than 4x champion Lebron James. While discussing the situation on his talk show, The Shop: Uninterrupted, the Lakers forward caused controversy with his statement, causing celebrities like Steve Harvey to chime in.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green Apologizes After Hitting Kendrick Perkins With Insensitive Slur

Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
TWITTER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jojo
Person
Joel Embiid
FastBreak on FanNation

TRADE RUMORS: Shocking Kevin Durant Update

On Wednesday, ESPN's Brian Windhorst was on Get Up, and he provided an update on the situation with the Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant. Windhorst: "From what I understand, the trade talks involving Kevin Durant have slowed to trickle. You can still get some Nets folks on the phone if you want to make an offer, but they are not aggressively, I am told, making outgoing calls. The league is about to go on their first significant vacations in two-years, people are scattering to Europe and the National Parks, and Kevin Durant is still a Net and I don't think that's going to change in the short-term future."
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussion#The Philadelphia 76ers#Jewish#Sixers Wire
ClutchPoints

Sixers’ worst move of 2022 NBA offseason

The Philadelphia 76ers have had an eventful offseason. From James Harden contract talks to signing PJ Tucker to the team partying in the Hamptons at Michael Rubin’s White Out Part, a lot has gone down. There is plenty of reason for optimism with the team. James Harden’s unselfishness has allowed Daryl Morey to upgrade their […] The post Sixers’ worst move of 2022 NBA offseason appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FastBreak on FanNation

Former Phoenix Suns Star Still A Free Agent

On July 18, 12-year NBA veteran Eric Bledsoe still remains a free agent available to sign with any team. Bledsoe spent last season with Los Angeles Clippers before being traded to the Portland Trail Blazers. However, he did not play in a game for the Trail Blazers due to injury.
NBA
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant Once Told Jimmy Butler He Was An Idiot For Saying He Would Be A Better NFL Wide Receiver Than Demaryius Thomas And Antonio Brown

The NBA and NFL are often considered to be the pinnacle of athleticism. While bigger players that have a bit of extra height and size thrive in the NBA, the NFL boasts some of the strongest and freakishly fast players in organized team sports. Thanks to the popularity of both sports, though, star athletes, when they are younger, end up playing both before picking the one they are better at.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
Facebook
FOX Sports

James Harden can't buy love from the Philadelphia crowd

In the NBA, money doesn’t just talk, it shrieks and bellows at ear-splitting velocity. Money is currency in regular terms. It boosts the bank balances, yet is perhaps even more powerful in the eternal game of flex players engage in to try to show who is the best, baddest and most worthy in basketball.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

131K+
Followers
175K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy