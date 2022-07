Manchester City has shared incredible pitchside footage of Kevin De Bruyne’s goal against Club America in pre-season.The Premier League champions won 2-1 at NRG Stadium in Texas, with their midfield maestro scoring both.In a unique clip posted to social media - one reminiscent of a famous old Nike advert - the camera starts on the sideline before moving onto the pitch to catch a close-up of the celebrations.Man City step up their season preparation when they face Bayern Munich on Sunday.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Penalty scorer in Women's AFCON semi-final doesn’t realise she has won the matchIan Wright and Alex Scott go wild celebrating England’s incredible winner vs SpainGabriel Jesus accuses Yerry Mina of ‘talking s***’ during pre-season friendly

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 26 MINUTES AGO