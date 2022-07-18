MLS Highlights: Columbus vs. FC Cincinnati

Click here to read the full article. The Philadelphia 76ers have settled on a hometown connection, choosing one of the city’s most prominent real estate businessmen to lead the development of their proposed downtown arena project. Harris Blitzer Sports Entertainment (HBSE), which owns the team, is tapping Campus Apartments CEO David Adelman to lead 76 Devcorp, which will develop the privately-funded multipurpose arena at an expected cost of nearly $1.3 billion. The project will be completed for the 2031-2032 NBA season, according to the team, and groundbreaking isn’t expected for several years. Adelman, who also is founder of Darco Capital and co-founder...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 20 MINUTES AGO