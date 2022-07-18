Fan who appeared to urinate from SCG roof given life ban by Rugby Australia

England's Nick Isiekwe wins the line out ball during the rugby Test match between England and Australia at the SCG in Sydney on Saturday. During the match an intruder climbed the big screen and appeared to urinate from the roof.

Rugby Australia has condemned the “deplorable” behaviour of a Wallabies fan who climbed up the big screen during Saturday’s third Test against England and appeared to urinate from the roof of the SCG.

The intruder, who made his way to the roof of the Bill O’Reilly stand during the second half of the series decider, was charged by police after the game in Sydney and on Monday RA handed him a lifetime ban.

“Rugby Australia is disappointed with the reported incidents within the crowd at the Sydney Cricket Ground for the third Test of the Wallabies’ series with England,” said RA’s chief executive, Andy Marinos.

“The deplorable actions of the alleged intruder that made his way to the roof of the grandstand were disgraceful and dangerous. This individual has been issued with a life ban from Rugby Australia events – and we will continue to support the authorities in their handling of the matter.”

RA also criticised the treatment of England’s coach, Eddie Jones, after the Australian was heckled and insulted a number of times by members of the crowd. Video footage of two separate incidents emerged after full-time in which Jones reacted angrily to supporters who labelled a him “traitor”.

“The offensive remarks made by spectators in the members’ areas towards England staff were unacceptable – and not representative of the values of rugby,” Marinos said. “We have a zero-tolerance policy for inappropriate behaviour, and we are working with Venues NSW on appropriate sanctions for these individuals.

“Rugby prides itself on values of respect and integrity – as seen in the players of both teams after the final whistle of a hard-fought series at the SCG on Saturday night. It is our expectation that spectators adhere to these values of respect and integrity when attending rugby matches – and, we would hope, in society in general.”

England’s 21-17 third-Test win completed a 2-1 victory for Jones over his former team in what has at times been a testy series. Jones had previously hinted that he had suffered similar abuse from Australian fans after England’s victory in the second Test in Brisbane a week earlier.

“Please, cheer for your team with all that you have,” Marinos added. “But please, always show respect for others.”