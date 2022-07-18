‘It kind of gets passed down’: Iowa Hawkeyes star Riley Moss embracing 2022 leadership reins

As a returning first-team All-American, Iowa cornerback Riley Moss is naturally going to be looked to for leadership. The 6-foot-1, 193 pound defensive back from Ankeny, Iowa, registered four interceptions, five pass breakups and 39 tackles last season.

The fact that he also brings back 25 career starts with him only adds to that.

Plus, the Hawkeyes are replacing a pair of players in safety Jack Koerner and cornerback Matt Hankins that started 32 and 37 games in their careers, respectively.

In his first meeting with the Iowa media since the spring, Moss broke down with Hawk Central ‘s Chad Leistikow, HawkeyeReport ‘s Tom Kakert and others how he’s handling that leadership responsibility.

Stepping into the leadership role

Moss dove into whether or not he feels like the leading voice in the Hawkeyes' defensive backfield now. "Yeah, I think me and Kaevon (Merriweather) kind of have the reins in the room for sure, which is a cool role because I remember my freshman year it was (Jake) Gervase and Amani Hooker, so it’s kind of cool. It kind of gets passed down and you kind of have to lead the young guys and show them the way," Moss said.

On the Hawkeyes' secondary

With a trio of important departures, how does Moss feel about the group right now heading into fall camp? "Yeah, so we lost (Jack) Koerner and (Matt) Hankins and Dane (Belton), but that’s the thing about Iowa and coach (Phil) Parker is we’re always reloading and we always have guys ready. This past spring ball was good for some of those young guys like Cooper DeJean, Quinn Schulte, so I’m excited to see how they do in fall camp. They’ve definitely progressed, especially physically over the summer in strength and conditioning. I’ve seen Quinn Schulte get a lot faster and a lot stronger, which is good. It’ll be exciting to see how they do for fall camp," Moss said.

More on DeJean and Schulte

Moss elaborated on the growth he's seen from both Cooper DeJean and Quinn Schulte. "Guys like Cooper DeJean and even Quinn Schulte have made steps forward and progressed. Not only in the film room but also on the field, because Quinn’s known the defense since his freshman year, but actually getting out there and starting and getting tired and having to make checks and stuff when stuff’s going really fast is a lot different," Moss said.

The newcomers T.J. Hall and Xavier Nwankpa

Of course, Iowa fans want to hear more of the rave reviews on a pair of 2022 signees in TJ Hall and Xavier Nwankpa. "Yeah, you know, the young guys are definitely coming along and it helped having T.J. (Hall) and Xavier (Nwankpa) come early, just so they could understand the defense more and be ready for fall camp," Moss said. He's loved the approach of TJ Hall, too. "He’s a good football player, but he’s a really good kid. You have freshman who come in here, and they get broken down naturally just because it’s Iowa and a lot of recruits come in with egos and stuff. He’s a kid who came in ready to work, no ego and is just a great kid off the field. Even better football player. He’s a smart kid and he’s never lacking or messing around, so he’s going to be good," Moss said of Hall. Moss said Nwankpa has been a humble addition as well. "That’s the best part of it. We love those kids who it doesn’t really matter the stars. They’re just great kids and very humble," Moss said.

Iowa's talented linebackers

A great defensive line and swarming linebackers make any defensive back's job easier. Iowa just happens to have three great linebackers in Jack Campbell, Seth Benson and Jestin Jacobs and a defensive line that allowed the staff to move Logan Jones over to center. "Yeah, I mean, it’s going to help us out when we’re sending blitzes and they can get to the quarterback and we can get some picks because of it. I’m excited. That room’s also loaded with Jestin Jacobs, (Seth) Benson, Jack Campbell and those guys. It’s going to be exciting," Moss said.

What he's worked on this offseason

Moss drilled down on what his individual focus for improvement has been throughout the 2022 offseason. "Yeah, you know, I’d say specifically working in the slot, man-to-man press coverage stuff, which I focused on in spring. I definitely got better in the spring and I can only get better during the summertime and this fall. Yeah, I’ve really been focusing on that," Moss said. Iowa has been working through skills and drills and Moss provided a glimpse into what that looks like for himself and the rest of the Hawkeyes' secondary. "We go through our individual drills, so that’s just our backpedaling and our press coverage and some of zone coverage stuff and then we go over 7-on-7 stuff. So, conceptually, our defense and kind of teaching the young guys this is (what it looks like). It’s good for us vets to get in there and kind of shake off the cobwebs, but it’s good for the freshmen to kind of understand the defense before we get to fall camp and it moves fast," Moss said.

His 2022 goals

Moss was pretty honest when addressing what several of his largest individual 2022 goals are. "I just want to have a healthy season to be honest with you. Start off with that. No inuries. And then I’d like to, I want to try and win the Thorpe and obviously win the Big Ten DB of the Year again, but, ultimately, I just want to stay healthy, have fun and make memories with my boys one last time," Moss said.

Not joining the Iowa City NIL Club

Moss was one of the players that turned down the opportunity to join the Hawkeyes' new Iowa City NIL Club. He had a reasonable rationale for why. "I'm not too knowledgeable on it, because I'm not participating in it, but I'd say probably 70 percent of the team is. I stayed out of it just because I kind of want to focus on some football things and that would be taking up a lot of my time. I'm here to play some football and I thought it's not the best for me, but it's good for some of these guys to get that exposure and stuff and it'll be good for them. "Yeah, I mean, and we just had an NIL meeting last night and the guy said, 'Not all money is good money.' It's different for everyone, and I'm okay with not taking it and be fine. The thing is, is like, NIL is cool and stuff, but, if you do what you have to do on the field, you know, four or five years down the road it's not going to matter if you're in the NFL," Moss said.

