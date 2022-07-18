ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ankeny, IA

‘It kind of gets passed down’: Iowa Hawkeyes star Riley Moss embracing 2022 leadership reins

By Josh Helmer
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pyLj6_0gj7CqgE00

As a returning first-team All-American, Iowa cornerback Riley Moss is naturally going to be looked to for leadership. The 6-foot-1, 193 pound defensive back from Ankeny, Iowa, registered four interceptions, five pass breakups and 39 tackles last season.

The fact that he also brings back 25 career starts with him only adds to that.

Plus, the Hawkeyes are replacing a pair of players in safety Jack Koerner and cornerback Matt Hankins that started 32 and 37 games in their careers, respectively.

In his first meeting with the Iowa media since the spring, Moss broke down with Hawk Central ‘s Chad Leistikow, HawkeyeReport ‘s Tom Kakert and others how he’s handling that leadership responsibility.

Stepping into the leadership role

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LtkDa_0gj7CqgE00 AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Moss dove into whether or not he feels like the leading voice in the Hawkeyes' defensive backfield now. "Yeah, I think me and Kaevon (Merriweather) kind of have the reins in the room for sure, which is a cool role because I remember my freshman year it was (Jake) Gervase and Amani Hooker, so it’s kind of cool. It kind of gets passed down and you kind of have to lead the young guys and show them the way," Moss said.

On the Hawkeyes' secondary

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SOJGR_0gj7CqgE00 AP Photo/Matthew Putney

With a trio of important departures, how does Moss feel about the group right now heading into fall camp? "Yeah, so we lost (Jack) Koerner and (Matt) Hankins and Dane (Belton), but that’s the thing about Iowa and coach (Phil) Parker is we’re always reloading and we always have guys ready. This past spring ball was good for some of those young guys like Cooper DeJean, Quinn Schulte, so I’m excited to see how they do in fall camp. They’ve definitely progressed, especially physically over the summer in strength and conditioning. I’ve seen Quinn Schulte get a lot faster and a lot stronger, which is good. It’ll be exciting to see how they do for fall camp," Moss said.

More on DeJean and Schulte

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MMFQM_0gj7CqgE00 Iowa defensive backs Jermari Harris, left, and Quinn Schulte (30) celebrate a stop during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.

Moss elaborated on the growth he's seen from both Cooper DeJean and Quinn Schulte. "Guys like Cooper DeJean and even Quinn Schulte have made steps forward and progressed. Not only in the film room but also on the field, because Quinn’s known the defense since his freshman year, but actually getting out there and starting and getting tired and having to make checks and stuff when stuff’s going really fast is a lot different," Moss said.

The newcomers T.J. Hall and Xavier Nwankpa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ToJYA_0gj7CqgE00 Iowa defensive back Xavier Nwankpa (1) defends during the Hawkeyes' final spring NCAA football practice, Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.

Of course, Iowa fans want to hear more of the rave reviews on a pair of 2022 signees in TJ Hall and Xavier Nwankpa. "Yeah, you know, the young guys are definitely coming along and it helped having T.J. (Hall) and Xavier (Nwankpa) come early, just so they could understand the defense more and be ready for fall camp," Moss said. He's loved the approach of TJ Hall, too. "He’s a good football player, but he’s a really good kid. You have freshman who come in here, and they get broken down naturally just because it’s Iowa and a lot of recruits come in with egos and stuff. He’s a kid who came in ready to work, no ego and is just a great kid off the field. Even better football player. He’s a smart kid and he’s never lacking or messing around, so he’s going to be good," Moss said of Hall. Moss said Nwankpa has been a humble addition as well. "That’s the best part of it. We love those kids who it doesn’t really matter the stars. They’re just great kids and very humble," Moss said.

Iowa's talented linebackers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e6o0k_0gj7CqgE00 AP Photo/Matthew Putney

A great defensive line and swarming linebackers make any defensive back's job easier. Iowa just happens to have three great linebackers in Jack Campbell, Seth Benson and Jestin Jacobs and a defensive line that allowed the staff to move Logan Jones over to center. "Yeah, I mean, it’s going to help us out when we’re sending blitzes and they can get to the quarterback and we can get some picks because of it. I’m excited. That room’s also loaded with Jestin Jacobs, (Seth) Benson, Jack Campbell and those guys. It’s going to be exciting," Moss said.

What he's worked on this offseason

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nA58j_0gj7CqgE00 AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Moss drilled down on what his individual focus for improvement has been throughout the 2022 offseason. "Yeah, you know, I’d say specifically working in the slot, man-to-man press coverage stuff, which I focused on in spring. I definitely got better in the spring and I can only get better during the summertime and this fall. Yeah, I’ve really been focusing on that," Moss said. Iowa has been working through skills and drills and Moss provided a glimpse into what that looks like for himself and the rest of the Hawkeyes' secondary. "We go through our individual drills, so that’s just our backpedaling and our press coverage and some of zone coverage stuff and then we go over 7-on-7 stuff. So, conceptually, our defense and kind of teaching the young guys this is (what it looks like). It’s good for us vets to get in there and kind of shake off the cobwebs, but it’s good for the freshmen to kind of understand the defense before we get to fall camp and it moves fast," Moss said.

His 2022 goals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZjrzP_0gj7CqgE00 AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Moss was pretty honest when addressing what several of his largest individual 2022 goals are. "I just want to have a healthy season to be honest with you. Start off with that. No inuries. And then I’d like to, I want to try and win the Thorpe and obviously win the Big Ten DB of the Year again, but, ultimately, I just want to stay healthy, have fun and make memories with my boys one last time," Moss said.

Not joining the Iowa City NIL Club

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Moss was one of the players that turned down the opportunity to join the Hawkeyes' new Iowa City NIL Club. He had a reasonable rationale for why. "I’m not too knowledgeable on it, because I’m not participating in it, but I’d say probably 70 percent of the team is. I stayed out of it just because I kind of want to focus on some football things and that would be taking up a lot of my time. I’m here to play some football and I thought it’s not the best for me, but it’s good for some of these guys to get that exposure and stuff and it’ll be good for them. "Yeah, I mean, and we just had an NIL meeting last night and the guy said, ‘Not all money is good money.’ It’s different for everyone, and I’m okay with not taking it and be fine. The thing is, is like, NIL is cool and stuff, but, if you do what you have to do on the field, you know, four or five years down the road it’s not going to matter if you’re in the NFL," Moss said. [listicle id=6386] Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions. Follow Josh on Twitter: @JoshOnREF Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

1

1

Comments / 0

Related
hawkeyesports.com

Iowa Announces 2 Football Sellouts

IOWA CITY, Iowa – – The University of Iowa’s home football contests against Iowa State (Sept. 10) and Michigan (Oct. 1), scheduled at Duke Slater Field at Kinnick Stadium, are sold out. The announcement was made Wednesday by the UI Athletics Department. The Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series...
IOWA CITY, IA
ankenyfanatic.com

Headed to the Bayou: Iowa pitcher Fulk transfers to LSU Eunice

Weston Fulk committed to play baseball at Iowa prior to his sophomore season at Ankeny High School. After staying committed to the Hawkeyes for three years, Fulk spent only one season in Iowa City before making the decision to leave. The lefthanded pitcher announced on Monday via Twitter that he...
ANKENY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ankeny, IA
State
Iowa State
Ankeny, IA
College Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
Ankeny, IA
Football
Local
Iowa Football
Iowa City, IA
Sports
City
Iowa City, IA
State
Illinois State
Ankeny, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa College Sports
Iowa City, IA
Football
Iowa City, IA
College Sports
Sioux City Journal

Hawkeye collective to be unveiled Tuesday

Organizers of The Swarm Collective are scheduled to unveil a name, image and likeness collective benefiting University of Iowa student-athletes Tuesday in University Heights. Hawkeye coaches Kirk Ferentz, Fran McCaffery and Lisa Bluder will be involved in the mid-morning introductory news conference for the NIL organization that will be led by Brad Heinrichs, a former Hawkeye golfer.
HAWKEYE, IA
98.1 KHAK

The Top Ice Cream Shops in Iowa and the Midwest

Yesterday, July 17th, was National Ice Cream Day, so Google decided to take a look at the most popular ice cream chains across the U.S.!. According to a new map posted by Google, Iowans really love their Dairy Queen. Dairy Queen is the top-searched ice cream chain in the state, but we're not alone. Other Midwest states that also do a lot of searching for Dairy Queen include Minnesota, Wisconsin, Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. I guess Midwesterners really love Blizzards! Other Midwest winners include Baskin Robbins for Illinois, Cold Stone for Nebraska and South Dakota, and Andy's for Missouri.
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amani Hooker
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Huskies Baseball, Softball Both Compete at State Today

Winterset Huskies baseball and softball are both competing in state competition today, with the baseball team in Iowa City and the softball team in Fort Dodge. Winterset baseball is the seven seed in the 3A tournament, and will be taking on the two seed in Western Dubuque. Softball is the top overall seed in the 3A tournament, and will be taking on the eight seed Burlington in the first round.
WINTERSET, IA
98.1 KHAK

Sweet Corn Is Now On Sale In Eastern Iowa

The sweet corn season was off to a bit of a late start this year. Thanks to the rough winter and spring we had, planting got pushed back in some areas. At least in my unprofessional opinion... In a report from KCRG, officials said that the sweet corn harvest would...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Become an Iowa substitute teacher July 23 & 24

Local school districts are struggling with a lack of substitute teachers, so to ease the shortage, Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC) is offering the required course to earn a Substitute Teaching License for the state of Iowa. Many people believe you need a degree in education to fill these positions. In fact, anyone with an […]
DAVENPORT, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Hawkeyes Football#College Football#American Football#All American#Hawk Central#Hawkeyereport#Ap Photo
98.1 KHAK

1800’s Beer Cave Unearthed in Small-Town Iowa

When digging around for archeological discoveries in the state of Iowa, it's not exactly uncommon to find arrowheads, bones from bison or cattle, or -- if you're near the Coralville/Iowa City area -- finding some prehistoric fossils and limestone bedrock from the Devonian Period. Most people aren't searching for old...
IOWA STATE
Radio Iowa

Southeast Iowa man killed in ATV collision with deer

Southeast Iowa authorities have released the name of the man who died in an ATV accident this weekend near Mediapolis. The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office says 25-year-old Treyton Hartman of Yarmouth was driving the ATV early Sunday morning when it collided with a deer. Hartman and a passenger were thrown from the vehicle.
MEDIAPOLIS, IA
KCRG.com

City expresses frustrations with state legislature over fireworks

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A number of fires in Cedar Rapids this 4th of July, according to the city of Cedar Rapids, were likely started by fireworks. Officials estimate the number is around 10. Both council members Dale Todd and Ashley Vanory, who represent the third and fifth districts respectively, expressed frustration with the new laws from the state legislature.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Three Cedar Rapids Restaurants Have Recently Closed

It's always a bummer to have to share local business closures. Three Cedar Rapids restaurants have recently closed their doors, one of which opened just a few months ago. Last week, I saw a few people on Facebook asking about La Chamba Mexican Restaurant at 5001 1st Ave SE in Cedar Rapids. Eastern Iowans were a bit confused because it appeared that the restaurant had closed, but there was no official announcement at the location or on the Facebook page, which has since been deleted. The Mexican restaurant opened for business on March 10th, only four months ago.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids to reinstitute mask mandate in city buildings

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Amid an increase in the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s Community Level of COVID-19 in Linn County, the City of Cedar Rapids will be requiring masks for visitors. The new requirement goes into effect on Monday, July 18, for all city-owned buildings, including...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
ourquadcities.com

Group rolls back gas price to $2.38 for 2 hours

UPDATE 5 p.m. July 19, 2022: “Republicans’ records just don’t match their rhetoric—Iowa Republicans like Reps. Miller-Meeks, Hinson, and Feenstra all voted against legislation to combat price gouging by oil and gas companies and measures to cap insulin prices,” Democratic National Committee spokesperson Ryan Thomas said in response to the event. “If Republicans aren’t going to help lower costs for Iowans, they should get out of President Biden and Democrats’ way as they do the heavy lifting.”
DAVENPORT, IA
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Appliance Manufacturer Announces $140 Million Iowa Factory

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A Wisconsin manufacturer of high-end kitchen appliances...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

131K+
Followers
175K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy