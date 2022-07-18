Rafters’ Bobo prepared for double-booked All-Star Week

Wautoma’s Milty Wilty has been a staple for 75 years in the county and remains in the same family, now owned and operated by Cynthia Sommer. The business was started by Milt Sommer in 1947 and remains at the same location on Hwy. 21 East of Wautoma. Milt married Audrey (Jones) from Wild Rose in September of 1953 and they continued to run the business together. The menu is much the same as it was back in the day with one of their specials the Wow Burger, pizza burger, pizza and their frozen custard, and so much more. They have inside and outside seating and are open seven days a week in the summer only.

WAUTOMA, WI ・ 19 HOURS AGO