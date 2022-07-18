ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin Rapids, WI

Rafters’ Bobo prepared for double-booked All-Star Week

By Ben Helwig
WSAW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - When Brendan Bobo decided to make the trip from California to Wisconsin for the summer, he knew what he was getting into. He knew the Northwoods League was competitive, and he wanted a piece of the action. “I just wanted to play against good...

www.wsaw.com

wisfarmer.com

Four dairy farms welcome visitors for ACE Twilight meetings

After chores are completed, farmers, elected officials, community members and mroe are invited to visit one of four farms across Wisconsin and engage in meaningful dialogue and learn more about their rural neighbors during the 2022 Agricultural Community Engagement (ACE) Twilight meetings hosted by dairy farms in Vernon, Buffalo, Clark and Dodge counites.
WISCONSIN STATE
wisfarmer.com

Jennerman leads Wisconsin Farm Technology into the future

LOYAL, Wis. – In the spring of 2020, Arnie Jennerman was named to succeed Matt Glewen as the general manager of Wisconsin Farm Technology Days, and was scheduled to work with Glewen over a two-year transition period. But then COVID-19 intervened, and the 2020 show was canceled. The two...
CLARK COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Man dies after mud-bogging event in Neillsville Saturday

NEILLSVILLE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is dead after participating in a motorsports event at the Clark County Fairgrounds in Neillsville Saturday. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said 60-year-old Daniel Richter was taking part in the Neillsville Mud Race and died during a mud-bogging event on July 16. The...
NEILLSVILLE, WI
WSAW

‘68 Mustang stolen from Iola Car Show recovered in Green Bay

IOLA, Wis. (WSAW) - A car stolen on July 9 from the Iola Car Show was found Monday in Green Bay. Investigators said the black 1968 Ford Mustang was purchased at the car show and reported stolen that Saturday afternoon. On Monday, the car was recovered in Green Bay when a business owner found it near the property.
IOLA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Grandparent drowns trying to get swimming tube in Waupaca County

MARION, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Milwaukee drowned at a pond in Waupaca County after he reportedly tried to get a swimming tube for his grandchildren. The Marion Police Department posted on Facebook about a drowning incident that happened at the swimming area at Lions Point Park. On July 19 around 3 p.m., a 9-1-1 call was received about a man drowning in the Marion Mill Pond.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Human remains discovered in Wisconsin River

Police are working to identify skeletal remains discovered Tuesday in the Wisconsin River near Port Edwards. Maintenance workers made the discovery after lowering water levels to check the river’s flowage, officials said. A jaw bone, leg and some articles of clothing were found. Officials are now performing a search...
PORT EDWARDS, WI
wausharaargus.com

Milty Wilty in Wautoma to celebrate 75th Anniversary

Wautoma’s Milty Wilty has been a staple for 75 years in the county and remains in the same family, now owned and operated by Cynthia Sommer. The business was started by Milt Sommer in 1947 and remains at the same location on Hwy. 21 East of Wautoma. Milt married Audrey (Jones) from Wild Rose in September of 1953 and they continued to run the business together. The menu is much the same as it was back in the day with one of their specials the Wow Burger, pizza burger, pizza and their frozen custard, and so much more. They have inside and outside seating and are open seven days a week in the summer only.
WAUTOMA, WI
WSAW

Heavy rain causes wastewater to overflow into Wisconsin River in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The city of Wisconsin Rapids has confirmed heavy rainfall on Friday is to blame for causing wastewater to flow into the Wisconsin River. According to a news release from the city, around 7:30 a.m. on July 15, the sanitary sewer interceptor was overtaken by rainwater off Second Avenue S., just south of the roundabout. Rainfall was recorded from 3.9 inches to 5.25 inches in this collection area.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
stevenspoint.news

Local couple makes donation to Yulga Park

STEVENS POINT – A local couple has made a donation that recently provided for an upgrade in Stevens Point’s Yulga Park. “Yulga Park in Stevens Point received a generous donation to allow for the purchase and installation of a swing set and safety surfacing earlier this year. Friends and neighbors of the park, Dr. Ralph and Marcia Locher, approached the city with the idea in late 2021,” a release from Stevens Point Director of Parks, Recreation, Forestry Dan Kremer stated.
STEVENS POINT, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Porta-potty burned to the ground in Winnebago County

WINNECONNE, Wis. (WFRV) – A porta-potty was burned to the ground over the weekend in Winnebago County at a local boat landing. The Lake Poygan Boat Landing in the Town of Winneconne is without its porta-potty after being burnt to a crisp. Officials with the Winnebago County Parks wrote on Facebook that they believe the incident happened on Friday afternoon, Friday night, or Saturday.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
hubcitytimes.com

Landmark bowling alley to come down for new development

MARSHFIELD – Rose Bowl Lanes would be demolished to make room for a multi-business development, under a conditional use request granted by the city’s Plan Commission. The Commission on July 19 voted unanimously in favor of a commercial group development for the property, located at 1600 N. Central Ave. The conditional use was granted to Shannon Eldridge of Janesville-based Halifax Development.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WSAW

Wausau man takes plea for pothole repair to the curb

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Two weeks ago Wausau resident Pat Meyer put a sign in his yard asking for the city to repair the cracking and crumbling road in front of his home. Meyer lives on East Wausau Avenue and says the street’s been in bad shape for 13 years.
WAUSAU, WI
cwbradio.com

More Information Released Regarding Kidnapped Man in Abbotsford

Some more information has been released regarding the man kidnapped in Abbotsford by two Florida residents. Gerardo Hernandez Anselmo, 34, and Felipe Engracia-Gonzalez, 39, both of Kissimmee, Florida, are charged with kidnapping an individual in Abbotsford and holding him for money. The indictment alleges that on June 9th they transported the victim from Wisconsin to Florida. Apparently, the victim was leaving Abbyland Foods around 1:39pm. He was forced into the back seat of a vehicle by Anselmo and Engracia-Gonzalez. A tip from a citizen alluded to the two men taking the victim to Florida. A search warrant issued in Florida led to finding the victim. He stated he had been held at gunpoint and his phone had been thrown out the window. Anselmo and Engracia-Gonzalez previously were charged with this offense in a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin on June 23rd.
ABBOTSFORD, WI
WSAW

Suspects in Fleet Farm burglary scheduled to appear in court Wednesday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Two teens accused of breaking into Fleet Farm are expected to make their first court appearances Wednesday afternoon. Anthony Jurgenson, 17, and Tyrese Merriam, 18 were arrested about 12 hours after police said they stole two air-powered pellet guns and various other items before getting into a vehicle and driving away.

