For a scenic waterfall, explore Freedom Falls in Venango County, Pennsylvania. This waterfall is accessible by bicycle or rough road and is a great place for a hike. It's located near an old iron furnace and a mile-long railroad tunnel and is part of the Allegheny River Trail. The waterfall is more than 20 feet high and 50 feet wide, and it's located within state-owned game lands. It is easily accessible by foot or bike, so be sure to wear comfortable shoes.

VENANGO COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO