Pleasantville Police had been notified about a tenant who had been stealing money from the Pleasantville Village Apartment complex. The owner of the complex told officers that over several months he had noticed money missing from a plastic bucket inside a locked office. The owner provided photo evidence of 59-year-old Ray Bardwell of Pleasantville committing the theft. He also told officers he confronted Bardwell about it and that Bardwell admitted to taking the money and destroying a camera that was inside the office. Bardwell was charged with Second Degree Theft, a Class D Felony.

PLEASANTVILLE, IA ・ 23 HOURS AGO