Environment

CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

SFGate
 3 days ago

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...HEAT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING... The...

www.sfgate.com

The strange tale of the 3-foot-tall Minion watching over a Bay Area highway

Next time you’re trapped in bumper-to-bumper traffic on Interstate 880 near exit 29 in the East Bay, do yourself a favor: Keep your eyes peeled for the roof-dwelling Minion. Standing just 3 feet tall but weighing nearly 100 pounds, the #880minion peeks out over the southbound highway wall with his mouth frozen in a permanent cringe. His presence has been a delightful Easter egg for Bay Area newcomers and regular commuters alike since 2015. But he also sparks so many questions: Why is he standing next to a crashed rocket ship? Why is he clutching a banana? And — above all — who on Earth put him up there?
San Francisco man dies in North Bay’s China Camp State Park

A San Francisco man has died in San Rafael’s scenic China Camp State Park, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office said. The man, 67-year-old Sherman Wayne Chen, died Tuesday, July 19, for unknown reasons while riding an electric bicycle on China Camp’s Bay View Trail. Authorities said Chen — who was wearing a helmet — lost control of his bike while riding up a hill and fell off a steep ridge line, injuring him. First responders and paramedics located Chen on a ravine and administered CPR, but he died on site despite "extensive efforts."
Bay Area housing market sees one of largest transaction decreases in the U.S.

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco housing market saw a high decrease in home sales over the past year, according to a report published by real estate company ReMax. San Francisco saw the fourth-highest decrease in housing transactions in markets across the U.S. with a 29.1% drop in sales between June 2021 and June 2022. The city that took the top of the list? Miami, Florida with a 35% drop in transactions. Fellow Californians in San Diego saw a 33.1% decrease over the year.
Dear Bay Area: Please stop forgetting the North Bay exists

The headline was everywhere in the local media this past week: First Raising Cane’s opens in the Bay Area. The location in question is on Edgewater Drive in Oakland, and that’s all well and good for chicken strip enthusiasts. But it’s not the inaugural Raising Cane’s in the Bay Area. Months ago, the region’s first outpost of the Southern fast food chain opened in Vacaville.
Weather
Environment
NWS
Marugame Udon Stirs Up Plans for Fourth Bay Area Location

Marugame Udon recently opened their third location in San Ramon, where you may still see a line forming outside of the store and into the walkway at City Center Bishop Ranch (but not to worry, some Yelpers say the line moves relatively fast these days). And if you’ve been driving up from South Bay just to curb your craving for Curry Nikutama, just know that soon you won’t have to.
Hundreds of affordable homes could replace southwest San Jose shopping center

SAN JOSE — A big residential complex with hundreds of affordable homes and some retail might replace a San Jose shopping center, plans being floated at city hall show. An estimated 280 homes would be developed on the site of a shopping center at the corner of Union Avenue and South Bascom Avenue in southwest San Jose, according to a very preliminary proposal filed with San Jose planners.
Contra Costa County wildfire prompts air quality advisory

The Marsh Fire has burned more than 500 acres near the shoreline of Bay Point and Pittsburg since May. The smoldering fire is now mostly consuming peat, a spongy material formed by the partial decomposition of organic matter, usually plant material found in wetlands. Millions of gallons of water have...
Bloom Energy Celebrates Grand Opening of Fremont Multi-Gigawatt Factory, Adding Hundreds of New Clean Energy Jobs

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) today announced the grand opening of its multi-gigawatt Fremont, California manufacturing plant. The newly operational, state-of-the-art 164,000 square foot facility, representing a $200 million investment, follows recent expansion of the company’s global headquarters in San Jose as well as the opening of a new research and technical center and a global hydrogen development facility in Fremont. Bloom’s expanded footprint, now more than 524,000 square feet, is expected to create more than 400 clean energy jobs by year-end, bringing Bloom’s California headcount to nearly 2,000. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720006042/en/ Elected officials join Bloom Energy CEO KR Sridhar and Governor Gavin Newsom at the opening of the Bloom Energy Fremont Manufacturing Plant. (From left to right: Alameda County Supervisor David Haubert, Fremont Mayor Lily Mei, Governor Gavin Newsom, Bloom Energy Founder, Chairman, and CEO KR Sridhar, State Senator Nancy Skinner, and State Senator Bob Wieckowski.) (Photo: Business Wire)
Amy’s Kitchen Is Shutting Down Its San Jose Factory, Eliminating About 300 Bay Area Jobs

It has been a very bad year for Santa Rosa-based vegetarian frozen food company Amy’s Kitchen. Earlier this year workers filed a complaint alleging unsafe working conditions at the company’s Santa Rosa factory, leading to calls for boycotts and at least three Bay Area grocery stores pulling the company’s products from shelves. Now the company announced Monday it will close its San Jose production center sometime in September. The Mercury News reports “inflation, skyrocketing materials costs, labor shortages and disruptions in the worldwide supply chain” are to blame for the closure. The 1885 Las Plumas Avenue facility began producing food for the company in March 2021.
