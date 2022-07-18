CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Next time you’re trapped in bumper-to-bumper traffic on Interstate 880 near exit 29 in the East Bay, do yourself a favor: Keep your eyes peeled for the roof-dwelling Minion. Standing just 3 feet tall but weighing nearly 100 pounds, the #880minion peeks out over the southbound highway wall with his mouth frozen in a permanent cringe. His presence has been a delightful Easter egg for Bay Area newcomers and regular commuters alike since 2015. But he also sparks so many questions: Why is he standing next to a crashed rocket ship? Why is he clutching a banana? And — above all — who on Earth put him up there?

DANVILLE, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO