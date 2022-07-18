Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 3 Evening' game

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is demanding an explanation from UCLA officials about their move to the Big Ten Conference. Newsom attended Wednesday's UC Board of Regents meeting in San Francisco. The closed-door meeting was the first since UCLA and Southern California announced on June 30 that the schools would be leaving the Pac-12 Conference for the Big Ten in 2024. USC is a private institution and not part of the UC system.
LOS ANGELES — A great white shark that bit and seriously injured a 62-year-old swimmer last month in Monterey Bay was about 15 feet long, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife said. The incident occurred just before 11 a.m. on June 22 in the waters off Lovers Point...
HONOLULU (AP) — Towering waves on Hawaii's south shores crashed into homes and businesses, spilled across highways and upended weddings over the weekend. The large waves — some more than 20 feet (6 meters) high — came from a combination of a strong south swell that peaked Saturday evening, particularly high tides and rising sea levels associated with climate change, the National Weather Service said Monday.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — A central California man has been arrested on suspicion of shooting and wounding a San Francisco Bay Area police officer during a traffic stop over the weekend, authorities said. Jeffrey Choy, 33, of Stockton, was arrested Sunday by U.S. Marshals agents and Mountain View...
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Truckers protesting a state labor law have effectively shut down cargo operations at the Port of Oakland, it was announced Wednesday. “The shutdown will further exacerbate the congestion of containers" and port officials are urging operations at shipping terminals to resume, a port statement said.
A wildfire broke out in a rural area of California's Yuba County, 150 miles northeast of San Francisco, on Monday afternoon, triggering evacuations and destroying three structures, officials said. The Winding Fire was first reported near Winding and Regent ways, three miles south of the town of Oregon House, at...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California parole officials have approved the release of a notorious former Mexican Mafia prison gang leader who has been cooperating with law enforcement for nearly 20 years. Two consecutive governors previously blocked parole for Rene “Boxer” Enriquez in part based on the argument that he...
