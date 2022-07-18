ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Derby’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the California Lottery’s “Daily Derby” game were:

1st:9 Winning Spirit-2nd:4 Big Ben-3rd:6 Whirl Win, Race Time: 1:43.31

(1st: 9 Winning Spirit, 2nd: 4 Big Ben, 3rd: 6 Whirl Win; Race Time: one: 43.31)

Estimated jackpot: $158,000

¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

