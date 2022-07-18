Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Derby’ game

SEATTLE (AP) — The number of murders, robberies, serious assaults and other violent crimes rose significantly in Washington last year while the number of officers available to respond to them continued to plummet, the head of the organization that collects the data said Wednesday. The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs released its annual report on crime, finding that violent crime overall increased 12.3%. Although the murder rate — 4 per 100,000 residents — was slightly higher in the late 1980s and early ’90s, the number of murders — 325 — was the most since the the association started tracking the data in 1980. It was up from from 302 in 2020 and 201 before the pandemic in 2019; the national murder rate also soared in 2020. Meanwhile there were 495 fewer police employed in the state, which already had the nation’s fewest officers per capita, said Steve Strachan, the association’s executive director. That left Washington with 10,736 full-time officers, a drop of 4.4%, to serve a population that rose 116,000 to more than 7.7 million.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO