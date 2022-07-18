ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Cheshire man raises money for family of drowning victim from Ecuador

By Lauren Linder
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hnR0A_0gj789Lx00

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) – One week after an 18-year-old drowned in a local pond, a Good Samaritan is helping his family get his body back to Ecuador.

Jefferson Loja was last seen at Mixville Pond in Cheshire swimming with his friends on July 10. Police searched for hours, eventually finding his body on July 11. The medical examiner ruled his death an accidental drowning.

News 8’s Lauren Linder talked with Jefferson’s father, Julian, through a video.

“His dream was to come over here and have the American Dream, and be able to help his family back in Ecuador,” Julian said, translated by Omar Montoya of Cheshire.

18-year-old Jefferson immigrated to the U.S. in March to make money for his parents and siblings.

“They were supportive, but at the same time they were sad,” Julian said, translated by Montoya.

Months later, Julian got the call no parent ever wants to receive. He learned Jefferson died while swimming at Mixville Pond.

“It’s just tragic all the way around,” Montoya said.

Montoya is also from Ecuador, and when he heard the news, he wanted to do something to help. He connected with Jefferson’s parents and learned they financed their home to pay for Jefferson to come to the U.S. and what it would take to get Jefferson’s body back home.

“I was in the army and they teach you there that you don’t leave nobody behind,” Montoya said. “And I felt like this wasn’t a good situation and I wasn’t going to let him stay here.”

As of Sunday night, Omar has raised more than $17,000 through a GoFundMe page .

State Representative Liz Linehan (D) of the 103rd District helped to spread the word.

“Even though he wasn’t from this area originally, Cheshire has really embraced him, his family, and his story,” Linehan said.

In Connecticut, Jefferson worked as a roofer, hoping to become a businessman. Unfortunately, that dream will not come true.

However, Jefferson’s family is thankful for all the support and looks forward to the day they see their loved one once again.

“They want him to rest in peace on his own land, and be able to hug him one more time,” Julian said, translated by Montoya.

Jefferson’s parents said he had been taking swimming lessons in Ecuador before coming to the U.S.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

SILVER ALERT: Emma Gagnon

LITCHFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – State police have issued a silver alert for a missing woman, Emma Gagnon, 20, from Litchfield. Gagnon was reported missing on July 1 from Litchfield, police said. She is 5’02” with brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and red & blue pajama pants.
LITCHFIELD, CT
WTNH

Train collides with car in North Haven, 2 injured

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a train and a car on Mill Road on Tuesday afternoon. North Haven Fire Department said two people were inside the car and are both being transported to a nearby hospital. Both people sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The train is carrying non-hazardous material, according […]
NORTH HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Police searching for missing Waterbury teen and 8-month-old

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are searching for a 15-year-old and her 8-month-old daughter after they went missing from Waterbury on Tuesday. State police issued a silver alert for the endangered missing children on Wednesday. 15-year-old Domenica Barbecho is described as a light-skinned Hispanic female who stands 5’6 tall and weighs about 135 pounds. She […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Car crash blocks exit ramp on I-95 south in East Haven

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An accident in East Haven blocked an exit ramp on I-95 south Saturday night. According to Connecticut State Police, a car crash blocked the Exit 51 off-ramp just after 6 p.m. State police, EMS, and the local fire department responded to the scene. No injuries were reported, and the scene […]
EAST HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
WTNH

Man drowns in Pattaconk Lake in Chester

CHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – A 21-year old man was pulled from the water drowned in Pattaconk Lake in Chester on Sunday afternoon. The Environmental Conservation Police responded to the lake after a report of an unresponsive swimmer. He was pulled from the water and later pronounced dead at the hospital, according to officials. The identification […]
CHESTER, CT
Daily Mail

Desperate search for two-year-old girl and her parents who were reported missing after they didn't return from a camping trip in Maine over a week ago

Maine police are desperately searching for a two-year-old girl and her parents who went missing after going camping last month. Jill Sidebotham, 28, Nicholas Hansen, and their daughter, Lydia Hansen, two, have been missing since June 27, when they were last seen by Sidebotham's family before their camping trip in Phillips, Maine.
PHILLIPS, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Ecuador#American
WTNH

Man slapped guest, headbutted security in Milford cafe: police

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested in Milford following an assault inside of a cafe, police said. According to the Milford Police Department, Andrew Marinelli was observed intoxicated and acting disorderly by security in Stonebridge Cafe on July 2. During the incident, Marinelli slapped another person. After security asked Marinelli to leave the […]
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Hartford police make arrest in murder of 20-year-old

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Hartford Police Department has made an arrest in connection with the murder of 20-year-old Christian Feliciano. Feliciano was shot and killed on Feb. 17 at 271 Franklin Avenue, according to the police. The Hartford Police Department’s Fugitive Task Force apprehended 23-year-old Leonard Laboy of Hartford on Monday morning and transported […]
HARTFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTNH

A five-year-old shot in New Haven Saturday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – (WTNH) — Police say a five-year-old was grazed by gunfire Saturday on Judith Terrace. Authorities said the 911 call came in around 11:04 p.m. The incident took place between Quinnipiac Ave and the dead-end, police say. When officers arrived they located a 26-year-old New Haven man who was struck by gunfire, […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Hartford police arrest man in connection to April homicide

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department made an arrest concerning a homicide in April. On April 15, Michael Foley, 25, of Hartford was killed by gunfire at 238 Sigourney St. According to police, Foley appeared to be the intended target, while another man who was injured at the scene was “in the wrong […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

South Windsor police arrest getaway driver in armed robbery

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – South Windsor police arrested a man for his role in an armed home robbery incident on Saturday. Omari Lewis, 23, of East Hartford was arrested after police responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle sitting outside a home on Woodland Drive. Lewis was behind the wheel, and told officers he was dropping friends off to see the owner of the residence.
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
WTNH

Man arrested for allegedly throwing woman and dog out of car

WARNING: Images included in the article may be difficult for some to view. STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A man was arrested after he allegedly threw a woman and dog out of a car in Stamford on Saturday night. A couple from Yonkers, New York, was arrested for breach of peace and two counts of risk […]
STAMFORD, CT
WTNH

Griswold man charged in father’s overdose death

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A five-month investigation into the overdose death of a man in Plainfield led to the arrests of two people, including his son, police said. Dean Barr, 52, overdosed on Feb. 15 after his son, 28-year-old Justin Shirley of Griswold, gave him the heroin and fentanyl that killed him, according to Plainfield police.
PLAINFIELD, CT
WTNH

Bridgeport woman arrested for alleged role in murder

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested a Bridgeport woman for her alleged involvement in a murder last May. U.S. Marshals said they served an arrest warrant on Melanie Castro, 21, from Bridgeport on Thursday. Castro was wanted for her alleged involvement in the murder of Marisol Dumeng in […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

WTNH

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy