ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 4' game

By The Associated Press
Bakersfield Californian
 3 days ago

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of...

www.bakersfield.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bakersfield Californian

Single-A Florida State League Glance

Lakeland at Tampa, 6:30 p.m. St. Lucie at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m. Fort Myers at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m. Bradenton at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m. Palm Beach at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
FLORIDA STATE
Bakersfield Californian

Letter to the editor: Eliminate California's proposition system

Are any of you confused about California propositions? You have Proposition 27 on the ballot about gaming. Yet, two different California Native tribes are for and against it. Who do you believe? Special interest groups fund these ads, most likely with millions of dollars. The voters can be manipulated with lies coming from both sides.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bakersfield Californian

THE DISH: Tasty weekend ahead for local diners

Want to try something a little different this weekend? The local dining scene delivers with the debut of a new business and a unique celebration. It'll be "cold beer, hot food and sweet tunes" when Bakersfield Sonoran Dogs debuts this weekend at The Trap in Oildale. The new business specializes...
BAKERSFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy