BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Sunday afternoon a family was home watching a movie in their living room when a bullet hit the sliding glass door just feet away. “It would’ve been right in their head no doubt,” said Teri Collier. One side of the door is shattered. It’s as far as the bullet went Sunday, only piercing through the first layer of glass but it’s still too close for comfort. “I saw the hole right away,” she explained.

BALDWIN COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO