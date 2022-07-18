ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Taylor Swift Only Used Instruments Available Before 1953 to Make ‘Carolina’ Authentic to ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’

By Eryn Murphy
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Where the Crawdads Sing was released in movie theaters on July 15. For Where the C r awdads Sing , Taylor Swift wrote and recorded an original song called “Carolina.” To make “Carolina” as authentic as possible, Swift only used instruments made before 1953 when recording the song.

Taylor Swift | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Taylor Swift only used certain instruments to make the song ‘Carolina’

Where the Crawdads Sing is based on a novel of the same name by Delia Owens, and the film stars Daisy Edgar-Jones . Before the movie premiered, Entertainment Weekly held a round table with Edgar-Jones, Taylor John Smith, producer Reese Witherspoon , and director Olivia Newman.

In the roundtable, Newman discussed how Swift made “Carolina,” an official song used in the movie.

“She talked about how she wanted it to feel like this haunting, gothic, lullaby, and she used instruments that were only available before 1953, and she recorded it in all one take the way they recorded songs at the time,” Newman said. “She really put so much thought into both the tonality of the song and the way in which she recorded it. It was so moving to me.”

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/PY3808Iq0Tg?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

RELATED: Taylor Swift Initially Had ‘No Idea’ What to Make After ‘1989’

How ‘Carolina’ was included in ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’

In the round table for Entertainment Weekly, Witherspoon shared how Swift’s song became part of Where the Crawdads Sing .

“We got a call that Taylor had been so inspired by the book and read the book, and she heard the movie was coming out, that when she was with her partners and they were writing the folklore album, they wrote a song specifically for this movie,” Witherspoon said.

She added, “It’s so haunting. It’s so beautiful. It’s so accurate. We were just the benevolent receivers of this incredible artistic gift.”

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/egxyRSb_XtI?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

RELATED: Joe Alwyn Thinks His Grammy Award Is a ‘Ridiculous Bonus’

Taylor Swift wrote ‘Carolina’ in 2020

In 2020, Swift released two albums called folklore and evermore . While “Carolina” was not included on the albums, it does sound similar to songs Swift created during that time.

“Carolina” was officially released on June 24. When the song was released, Swift shared that she actually wrote the song in 2020 around when she was working on folklore and evermore .

“About a year & half ago I wrote a song about the story of a girl who always lived on the outside, looking in. Figuratively & literally. The juxtaposition of her loneliness & independence. Her curiosity & fear all tangled up. Her persisting gentleness & the world’s betrayal of it,” Swift wrote in a tweet .

In another tweet , Swift wrote, “I wrote this one alone in the middle of the night and then @AaronDessner and I meticulously worked on a sound that we felt would be authentic to the moment when this story takes place. I made a wish that one day you would hear it. ‘Carolina’ is out now.”

Fans of Where the Crawdads Sing can now see the film in movie theaters.

RELATED: Taylor Swift Will Appear in New Romantic Crime Drama ‘Amsterdam’ Alongside Christian Bale and Margot Robbie

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood Says She’d ‘Rather Kill a Dude’ Than Sing About How Much She Loves Him

During a recent podcast appearance, country star Carrie Underwood amusingly explained why she’d rather sing about killing her man than loving him. Fans of the country singer who know her career well will realize there aren’t many overly mushy love songs in her catalog. She leans towards the vengeful side of things when it comes to relationship-based tracks. For example, “Before He Cheats,” one of her biggest hits from 2005.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Joe Alwyn
Person
John Smith
Person
Reese Witherspoon
Person
Christian Bale
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck & J.Lo Reportedly Having 2nd Wedding At His Georgia Estate: See Photos Of The Mansion

The wedding celebrations for Ben Affleck, 49, and Jennifer Lopez, 52, are just getting started! After tying the knot in Las Vegas on July 16, the famous couple are in the process of planning a big wedding party at Ben’s estate in Riceboro, Georgia, according to TMZ. A source told the outlet that the bash will take place “in the next few weeks” with family members and close friends (which includes some famous faces) on the guest list. Ben’s Georgia residence is absolutely gorgeous and we’ve got photos of the estate below!
RICEBORO, GA
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’ Alum Scotty McCreery and Wife Gabi Reveal New Due Date for First Baby

Winning Season 10 of American Idol, country singer Scotty McCreery wasted no time releasing his first studio album the same year in October. Since his win in 2011, the singer won at the American Country Awards for new artist, again, in 2011. While 2011 appeared to be a great year for McCreery, he and his wife, Gabi, recently announced they were expecting their first child. Exciting news for the happy couple, the pregnancy announcement comes with a great due date – Halloween.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Where The Crawdads Sing#Entertainment Weekly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NYLON

Dizzying 'The Idol' Trailer Stars The Weeknd & Lily-Rose Depp

The first trailer for HBO’s newest series, The Idol, is finally here and from the looks of things, it’s shaping up to be the messiest show of the year. According to the brief teaser, The Idol comes from the “sick and twisted minds of Euphoria” — aka, Sam Levinson — and Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp share promiscuous scene in new HBO show The Idol

Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd star in leading roles in the new HBO’s series The Idol.Set in the L.A. music industry, The Idol centres on a guru and leader of a modern-day cult who develops a complicated relationship with an up-and-coming pop singer.In the trailer, the Weeknd’s character addresses Depp’s asking her “why don’t you just be yourself,” to which she replies “because there’s nothing about me that’s relatable.”The new show comes from Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye and the same creators who made Euphoria.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Mickey Rourke calls Amber Heard a 'gold-digger' after losing Depp trialMeghan and Harry set to speak at UN Assembly on Nelson Mandela’s dayEmilia Clarke says 'quite a bit' of brain missing after suffering two strokes
MUSIC
POPSUGAR

Hailey Bieber Is a Stunning Wedding Guest in a Green Corset Gown

Though Barbiecore pink is having a moment in fashion right now, Hailey Bieber is making a case for the color green. On her Instagram, Bieber shared some stunning snaps of herself in an olive-green Versace gown, complete with a figure-hugging corset top, delicate straps, and boning detailing. "Love an avocado moment 🥑," Bieber captioned the pics of the dress, which she wore to a wedding for Rhode Beauty's Head of Brand Lauren Rothberg.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kris Jenner Sets Sail In Saint-Tropez With Printed Wrap Dress, Fedora Hat & Crocodile Hermés Bag

Click here to read the full article. Kris Jenner kicked off the week in full vacation mode. The media maven and business mogul was all smiles as she was spotted sailing the French Riviera in Saint-Tropez with a close friend on Monday. Of course, she was stylishly dressed to enjoy the beautiful sunny weather. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star was effortlessly chic in a printed wrap dress by Valentino. The garment included a wide collar, plunging V-neckline, pleated hem and belted waist. The silhouette matched her coveted Hermés Birkin bag perfectly, which she kept perched on her lap. To amp up...
CELEBRITIES
Taste of Country

Top 10 Country Songs of 2022 So Far, Ranked

Several artists with songs on this list of the Top Country Songs of 2022 can be counted on for an entry every year, but there's new blood and at least one artist that nobody saw coming when the year in country music began. Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Walker Hayes and...
MUSIC
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

145K+
Followers
108K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy