A preliminary investigation has ruled out arson as the cause of the fire that ravaged the popular Don-Wes Flea Market last Saturday. Investigators tell the McAllen Monitor they suspect an electrical problem sparked the fire although they’re still working to confirm that. The fire erupted at around 1 p.m. Saturday, and flames fueled by gusty winds quickly tore through the flea market, destroying vendor shops, trailers, and other buildings.

MCALLEN, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO