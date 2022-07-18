ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Meet the USA TODAY Sports Network Preseason All-SEC football team for 2022

By USA TODAY Sports Network
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 3 days ago

Alabama football placed six players on the 2022 Preseason All-SEC team as selected by USA TODAY Network experts who cover the league. Georgia had five selections, with Tennessee and Texas A&M placing three players apiece.

Alabama also has the projected coach of the year in Nick Saban and player of the year in wide receiver Will Anderson Jr. South Carolina transfer quarterback Spencer Rattler was the pick as newcomer of the year.

Here is the entire team:

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Bryce Young, Alabama

Running back: Tank Bigsby, Auburn

Running back: Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky

Wide receiver: Kayshon Boutte, LSU

Wide receiver: Cedric Tillman, Tennessee

Tight end: Brock Bowers, Georgia

Offensive line: Nick Broeker, Ole Miss

Offensive line: Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama

Offensive line: Broderick Jones, Georgia

Offensive line: Darnell Wright, Tennessee

Offensive line: Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, Georgia

Placekicker: Harrison Mevis, Missouri

All-purpose: Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

DEFENSE

Defensive line: Jalen Carter, Georgia

Defensive line: Brenton Cox Jr., Florida

Defensive line: Byron Young, Tennessee

Defensive line: BJ Ojulari, LSU

Linebacker: Will Anderson Jr., Alabama*

Linebacker (tie): Derick Hall, Auburn

Linebacker (tie): Henry To'oTo'o, Alabama

Linebacker (tie): Nolan Smith, Georgia

Defensive back: Jordan Battle, Alabama

Defensive back: Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M

Defensive back: Kelee Ringo, Georgia

Defensive back: Cam Smith, South Carolina

Punter: Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M

* Unanimous choice

PRESEASON HONORS

Coach of the year: Nick Saban, Alabama

Player of the year: Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

Newcomer of the year: Spencer Rattler, South Carolina

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Meet the USA TODAY Sports Network Preseason All-SEC football team for 2022

