How confident are you about Ohio State's offensive line in 2022? Let us know in the comments section. On today's show, Steve Helwagen and Dave Biddle will analyze the O-line and give their opinions on the matter. What will be the biggest strength of the offensive line? What is a possible weakness? How will this OL stack up against some of the recent ones at OSU? Can it be among the best in the country? Or is that a bit far-fetched?

OHIO STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO