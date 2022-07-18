One man arrested for murder in the City of Shasta Lake after an argument turns deadly

Originally published as a Redding Police Department Facebook post:. “On July 14, 2022, at around 1:29 A.M., Redding Police Officers conducted a traffic enforcement stop on a vehicle for failing to stop at a posted stop sign. The driver of the vehicle, Oscar Montoya Jr., 23 years of Fall River Mills, was found to be on probation, driving on a suspended license, and had a warrant for his arrest. Mr. Montoya Jr. was placed under arrest and a probation search of his vehicle was conducted. During the search, a loaded 9mm handgun was located on the passenger floorboard of the vehicle.

REDDING, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO