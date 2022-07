ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - A Rochester man accused of bringing a gun to a fight outside East High School on June 14 was arrested this morning. Police say that a fight among several parties ensued on the front lawn of the school which then led to a male pulling a gun and hitting a student with it. The suspect with the gun fled the scene in a vehicle and was not inside the school. The gun was not fired. The school went into lockdown immediately.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO