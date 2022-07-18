Watch Wiseman's punishing dunk, block in flashy sequence
NBC Sports
3 days ago
If you were wondering how James Wiseman is doing after recovering from a right knee injury, the Warriors' big man assured the world on Sunday that he’s doing just fine. Wiseman had an incredible sequence in...
Former NBA big man Kendrick Perkins has warned Russell Westbrook to be more careful navigating his career moving forward or he might end up like his Los Angeles Lakers teammate Carmelo Anthony. Perkins’ message comes in the wake of Westbrook parting ways with his longtime agent Thad Foucher, who cited...
What do you get a man who has it all? Imagine this scenario. You’re a fledgling sports writer. Your father is a recently retired lawyer. You already know you won’t make as much money in your life as he made in any five-year span. It’s his birthday.
The latest image of Brittney Griner behind bars following a hearing in a Russian court has left Americans divided over her treatment. The American basketballer recently pleaded guilty to drug smuggling when she was allegedly found carrying vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage. She told the court, via...
Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be married to an NBA superstar? Well look no further…. Basketball Wives have returned for the tenth season on VH1. The hit show gives viewers an insight into the lives of the wifes, ex-wifes and girlfriends of famous basketballers. Amongst...
It's been a frustrating couple of seasons for LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers since their championship in 2020. LeBron and the Lakers have dealt with some significant injuries over the past two seasons, along with some questionable chemistry on the court in 2021-22. Perhaps that is bound to...
A sleeper team has reportedly entered the mix for Brooklyn Nets all-star Kevin Durant. Per Sam Amico of Hoopswire.com, the Washington Wizards could make a "major push" to land Durant this offseason. “Several sources even have told Hoops Wire to keep an eye on the Wizards, who could make a...
As the world awaits for the debut of the Air Jordan 37, reliable sneaker leakers have unveiled what may be the next exclusive Jumpman-branded sneaker for Jayson Tatum. Quite possibly the last Air Jordan the Boston Celtics guard wears before receiving his own signature model, the silhouette indulges in a mix of vanilla-like hues accompanied by “University Red” flair. The most personalized touch on the sneaker arrives via the mudguards, which are covered with imagery with significant meaning to Tatum. Underfoot, the cutting-edge sole unit solution indulges in a semi-translucent, gum brown bottom that injects style to the made-for-basketball proposition.
Over the last few weeks, the Los Angeles Lakers have been very focused on making their current Big 3 of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook make it work. The reason for that is the fact that the current rumors suggest their target, Kyrie Irving, might not leave the Brooklyn Nets after all.
The Los Angeles Lakers are no closer to trading away star guard Russell Westbrook now than they were at the start of free agency, and while that could change before the season starts, L.A.'s stars are at least preparing for the possibility of playing together again next season. LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Westbrook reportedly had a phone conversation where the trio "expressed their commitment to one another" with hopes of making it work for next season, per Chris Haynes.
Charles Barkley is one of the most brutally honest people in all of sports. The former NBA star turned Turner Sports analyst has made his opinion on LIV Golf extremely clear. Barkley does not criticize players who are taking the money from the Saudi-backed golf league. It turns out Barkley...
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball will change his jersey number next season. Ball made his first All-Star Game last season, and the Hornets lost to the Atlanta Hawks in the play-in tournament.
After reportedly agreeing to a buyout with the Oklahoma City Thunder, veteran forward JaMychal Green is expected to sign with the Golden State Warriors. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news on Twitter, stating that Green is working towards a buyout with the Thunder, and is expected to sign with the Golden State Warriors once that buyout is finalized.
On Wednesday, ESPN's Brian Windhorst was on Get Up, and he provided an update on the situation with the Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant. Windhorst: "From what I understand, the trade talks involving Kevin Durant have slowed to trickle. You can still get some Nets folks on the phone if you want to make an offer, but they are not aggressively, I am told, making outgoing calls. The league is about to go on their first significant vacations in two-years, people are scattering to Europe and the National Parks, and Kevin Durant is still a Net and I don't think that's going to change in the short-term future."
The Los Angeles Lakers have made few significant moves so far this offseason, as the team’s front office seems primarily wrapped up in figuring out what to do with star point guard Russell Westbrook. However, one former Lakers guard who left the team under somewhat bizarre circumstances may have...
He may only be listed at 5-foot-9, but would you believe me when I said that Isaiah Thomas, who was the last pick of the 2011 NBA Draft, finished inside the Top-5 of the 2016-17 NBA MVP voting?. Once one of the league’s best scorers and an All-Star, starting point...
The 2022 ESPYs in Los Angeles, California, will bring together many celebrities and sports superstars. Several women that were nominated for ESPYS were not invited to the ESPN awards show. A representative for ESPN told Insider that "COVID restrictions and a new venue" are to blame. The 2022 ESPYS are...
Comments / 2