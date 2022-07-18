ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman, AL

Obituary: Sister Margaret Siffert

Cover picture for the articleSister Margaret Siffert, O.S.B., a Benedictine Sister of Sacred Heart Monastery in Cullman, AL, died on Thursday, July 14, at the age of 58, after an extended illness. Sisters and family members kept vigil at her bedside during her final days. Reception of the Body with Vespers for the Dead will...

Obituary: Steven Eugene Kent

Memorial service is incomplete at this time for Steven Eugene Kent, 52, of Cullman. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.  Mr. Kent passed away July 16, 2022.  He was born September 27, 1969, to Howard Eugene Kent and Karen Elaine Bailey Kent.  He is survived by his mother, Karen (Larry) Hagemore; father: Howard Kent; special friend: Joanie Riggs; aunt and uncle: Kenneth & Melissa Bailey; cousin: Melissa Bailey; family and friends.
Obituaries week of July 20

Funeral service for Virginia Stringer Green, 93, was held Wednesday, July 13 at 1 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Gary Dobbs and Bro. Cecil Berry officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial was in New Center Cemetery. Mrs. Green died Sunday, July 10, 2022 at her residence. She was born March 28, 1929, in Morgan County to Marvin Roth Lorance and Annie Mae Berry Lorance. She was employed at Goodyear Tire and Rubber, in the spooling department, prior to her retirement. She enjoyed working in her garden and cooking and was a long-time member of New Friendship Baptist Church before moving to Decatur and after attending First Freewill Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by two husbands, Hubert Stringer and Elbert Green, her parents, three brothers and two sisters. Survivors include daughter, Shirley Stringer (Schrimsher) Parker, Decatur; son, William Gary Stringer, Hartselle; sister, Fran Bishop, Decatur; grandchildren, Chris Schrimsher (Cammie) and April Williams (Joel); three great grandchildren, Hillary, Holden and Elizabeth Pallbearers were Chris Schrimsher, Joel Williams, Michael Dobbs, Johnny Cook and Steve Dobbs.
Groundbreaking set for Whataburger in Albertville

Get ready, Albertville. Whataburger is coming. A groundbreaking ceremony for the new restaurant will take place 10 a.m. July 27 at its planned 6950 U.S. 431 location. The restaurant plans to open in the fall. Franchise group MWB Restaurants is behind this latest North Alabama location. “We are honored to...
It’s A Family Seafood Affair

Claude Vaughn, an owner of Captain Claude’s Kitchen, is a professional fishing Captain in the Gulf of Mexico. While being gone for work took up much of his time, he was looking at a way to put his love for seafood to use and be able to spend more time with his family.
10 Reasons to Drive to Huntsville, Alabama and the Shoals

Here’s a fun fact about Alabama you probably didn’t know: Birmingham is no longer the largest city in the state. Neither is the state capital, Montgomery. The honor of the most populous city in the Yellow Hammer State goes to Huntsville thanks to a population growth of almost 15% over the past decade. People are moving there because they’ve discovered what a gem this North Alabama town is: a hotbed of arts, science, restaurants, and bars. Add in the musical legacy of their neighbors in the Shoals a little over an hour away, and you’ve got plenty of reasons for a road trip from Nashville. Here’s what you’ll discover in The Rocket City.
Huntsville community leader funeral arrangements set

Members of the Alabama Democratic Party made "a call to action for women's rights" Law enforcement is still searching for a fourth suspect that was involved in Saturday's standoff. Huntsville community leader dead after ATV crash. Updated: 17 hours ago. Ray Jones died in an ATV crash on one of...
‘I Never Fell in Love Like This And Definitely Not This Fast’

“You Had Me at Hello’’ highlights married couples and the love that binds them. If you would like to be considered for a future “Hello’’ column, or know someone, please send nominations to Barnett Wright bwright@birminghamtimes.com. Include the couple’s name, contact number(s) and what makes their love story unique.
Want to volunteer at Hope Horses?

CULLMAN, Ala. – Local nonprofit Hope Horses, Inc., dedicated to providing therapeutic riding lessons for children and adults with physical, cognitive, social and emotional needs, is looking for volunteers. It will host a volunteer information session at its facility at 1301 Convent Road NE in Cullman July 30 from 9-10:30 a.m. Attendees will learn about the requirements and responsibilities of becoming a part of the Hope team. In operation since 2014, Hope Horses serves adults of all ages and children as young as 4. Offered are riding programs, yearly camps and field trip opportunities for individuals and organizations. The program provides...
Decatur Mayor feuding with councilman

Don Webster with HEMSI says that the extraction took an extended amount of time due to the car being flipped over. Athens city leaders want to build six new pickleball courts at Big Spring Park.
Lass But Not Least: Let’s not overthink this

By Ken Lass I see where the city council is now working with an outside company to come up with a plan for rebranding and promoting the Trussville Entertainment District. One of the top priorities will be coming up with a name for the burgeoning complex. The company, which calls itself Clarity, will take suggestions […]
Heartbreaking Facts About The 16th Street Church Bombing In Birmingham, Alabama

Here’s a look at what you need to know about the Birmingham, Alabama, church bombing that killed four African-American girls during church services in 1963. September 15, 1963 – A bomb blast at the Sixteenth Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama, kills four African-American girls during church services. At least 14 others are injured in the explosion, including Sarah Collins, the 12-year-old sister of Addie Mae Collins, who loses an eye.
‘Alabama is in desperate need of families to care for these children’

CULLMAN, Ala. – A 10-week foster parent training course will be held at Northbrook Baptist Church in Cullman starting Sunday, Aug. 14. Sessions will be every Sunday from 2-5 p.m. The free course, provided by Alabama Baptist Children’s Homes & Family Ministries (ABCH), will be led by the organization’s trained foster care social workers, including Sena Sharp, and experienced foster parents.   The training will cover how the Child Protective Services system operates and how to best care for children who have experienced abuse and neglect. In Alabama, child welfare is overseen by the Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR). When DHR...
People line up for her cookies and croissants. Now she’s opening a downtown Huntsville bakery

Heidi Kizer didn’t get into baking until after she’d hit her lowest low. Around five years ago, her mom died. In addition to that intense personal loss, one that’s hard for her to put into words, Heidi was disillusioned with her career. A young biochemist, she’d “wanted to save the world with math and science,” but the consultant work she was doing felt like the opposite.
Eggs Up Grill opens their first Alabama restaurant in Madison

MADISON – Eggs Up Grill began serving the most important meal of the day at 6 a.m. today. Its new location in Madison is the first restaurant in Alabama for the brand. Eggs Up Grill is located at 300 Hughes Road in Madison Commons Shopping Center. This is the first Eggs Up Grill for franchise partners Alex and Kristen McLellan.
Lioness killed by lion during meeting at Birmingham Zoo

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Akili, a lioness at the Birmingham Zoo, died Monday afternoon after being injured by another lion. She was 17. According to zoo officials, Akili was fatally injured by another lion during an introductory meeting. The meeting was to help the zoo identify a new male companion for the lioness. “Animal introductions […]
