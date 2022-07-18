Obituary: Sister Margaret Siffert

Funeral service for Virginia Stringer Green, 93, was held Wednesday, July 13 at 1 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Gary Dobbs and Bro. Cecil Berry officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial was in New Center Cemetery. Mrs. Green died Sunday, July 10, 2022 at her residence. She was born March 28, 1929, in Morgan County to Marvin Roth Lorance and Annie Mae Berry Lorance. She was employed at Goodyear Tire and Rubber, in the spooling department, prior to her retirement. She enjoyed working in her garden and cooking and was a long-time member of New Friendship Baptist Church before moving to Decatur and after attending First Freewill Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by two husbands, Hubert Stringer and Elbert Green, her parents, three brothers and two sisters. Survivors include daughter, Shirley Stringer (Schrimsher) Parker, Decatur; son, William Gary Stringer, Hartselle; sister, Fran Bishop, Decatur; grandchildren, Chris Schrimsher (Cammie) and April Williams (Joel); three great grandchildren, Hillary, Holden and Elizabeth Pallbearers were Chris Schrimsher, Joel Williams, Michael Dobbs, Johnny Cook and Steve Dobbs.

