Peoria, IL

Cubs Send Chiefs into All-Star Break with a 3-1 Defeat

By Patrick Cunningham
Central Illinois Proud
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Chiefs entered Sunday’s finale with the chance to rip off three straight wins over the South Bend Cubs and hit the All-Star break on a high note. Instead, they were downed 3-1 in a pitchers duel in the series finale. Both squads...

www.centralillinoisproud.com

