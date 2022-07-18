ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holly Pond, AL

Obituary: Myra Gail Henderson Hendrix

cullmantribune.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMyra Gail Henderson Hendrix, of Holly Pond, passed away on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at the age of 77. She was born in Cullman County, Alabama, on August 19, 1944, to William Emery and Doris Scott Henderson. Myra worked in the office administration field for many years, and she...

www.cullmantribune.com

Hartselle Enquirer

Obituaries week of July 20

Funeral service for Virginia Stringer Green, 93, was held Wednesday, July 13 at 1 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Gary Dobbs and Bro. Cecil Berry officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial was in New Center Cemetery. Mrs. Green died Sunday, July 10, 2022 at her residence. She was born March 28, 1929, in Morgan County to Marvin Roth Lorance and Annie Mae Berry Lorance. She was employed at Goodyear Tire and Rubber, in the spooling department, prior to her retirement. She enjoyed working in her garden and cooking and was a long-time member of New Friendship Baptist Church before moving to Decatur and after attending First Freewill Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by two husbands, Hubert Stringer and Elbert Green, her parents, three brothers and two sisters. Survivors include daughter, Shirley Stringer (Schrimsher) Parker, Decatur; son, William Gary Stringer, Hartselle; sister, Fran Bishop, Decatur; grandchildren, Chris Schrimsher (Cammie) and April Williams (Joel); three great grandchildren, Hillary, Holden and Elizabeth Pallbearers were Chris Schrimsher, Joel Williams, Michael Dobbs, Johnny Cook and Steve Dobbs.
DECATUR, AL
WAAY-TV

Groundbreaking set for Whataburger in Albertville

Get ready, Albertville. Whataburger is coming. A groundbreaking ceremony for the new restaurant will take place 10 a.m. July 27 at its planned 6950 U.S. 431 location. The restaurant plans to open in the fall. Franchise group MWB Restaurants is behind this latest North Alabama location. “We are honored to...
ALBERTVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cannabis coming to Cullman?

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Commission on Tuesday evening approved Resolution 2022-61, authorizing the operation of medical cannabis dispensing sites within unincorporated areas of the county.   Joey Robertson from Wagon Trail Hemp Farm near Dodge City plans to move forward with applying to be one of five of the state’s integrated medical cannabis licensed facilities. Of those five facilities within the state, one must be awarded to a minority. On Sept. 1, 2022, the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission will begin accepting applications for licensing to be “an integrated facility or for a license as a cultivator processor, secure transporter, state...
CULLMAN, AL
City
Holly Pond, AL
County
Cullman County, AL
State
Alabama State
Cullman County, AL
Obituaries
Holly Pond, AL
Obituaries
Alabama State
Alabama Obituaries
cullmantribune.com

Obituary: Terry Leland Campbell Sr.

Terry Leland Campbell, Sr., age 82 of Crane Hill, passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at his residence. He was born, May 22, 1940, to Sam and Mae Campbell. He was preceded in death by his parents; and son: Terry “Tee” Leland Campbell. Survivors include his wife:...
CRANE HILL, AL
Cullman Daily News

It’s A Family Seafood Affair

Claude Vaughn, an owner of Captain Claude’s Kitchen, is a professional fishing Captain in the Gulf of Mexico. While being gone for work took up much of his time, he was looking at a way to put his love for seafood to use and be able to spend more time with his family.
CULLMAN, AL
Thrillist

10 Reasons to Drive to Huntsville, Alabama and the Shoals

Here’s a fun fact about Alabama you probably didn’t know: Birmingham is no longer the largest city in the state. Neither is the state capital, Montgomery. The honor of the most populous city in the Yellow Hammer State goes to Huntsville thanks to a population growth of almost 15% over the past decade. People are moving there because they’ve discovered what a gem this North Alabama town is: a hotbed of arts, science, restaurants, and bars. Add in the musical legacy of their neighbors in the Shoals a little over an hour away, and you’ve got plenty of reasons for a road trip from Nashville. Here’s what you’ll discover in The Rocket City.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Decatur Mayor feuding with councilman

Don Webster with HEMSI says that the extraction took an extended amount of time due to the car being flipped over. Athens city leaders want to build six new pickleball courts at Big Spring Park.
DECATUR, AL
Person
Scott Henderson
Person
Larry Henderson
wbrc.com

Horse Power and Mule Power

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - There are a few common phrases you hear often like ‘stubborn as a mule’ or ‘I feel the need for speed.’ In Cullman County, Ed Green knows both. The mule is Matilda. Even when she acts like she’s not doing much, Ed says she’s thinking, “They’re very analytical. The think a lot about what they do before the do it, where a horse is a fight or flight animal and it’s usually flight, but a mule will think things over. That’s why people think a lot of times they’re stubborn but they’re actually being analytical about it. She’s in retirement. After she dropped out of school she went into retirement. I think everybody needs a mule for humility.”
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Want to volunteer at Hope Horses?

CULLMAN, Ala. – Local nonprofit Hope Horses, Inc., dedicated to providing therapeutic riding lessons for children and adults with physical, cognitive, social and emotional needs, is looking for volunteers. It will host a volunteer information session at its facility at 1301 Convent Road NE in Cullman July 30 from 9-10:30 a.m. Attendees will learn about the requirements and responsibilities of becoming a part of the Hope team. In operation since 2014, Hope Horses serves adults of all ages and children as young as 4. Offered are riding programs, yearly camps and field trip opportunities for individuals and organizations. The program provides...
CULLMAN, AL
#Gail
Hartselle Enquirer

Huntsville man arrested in Hartselle

July 4, Hartselle police arrested Trevor Lee Warren, 21 of Huntsville, for receiving stolen property (first degree.) Officers were dispatched to the area of Highway 31 North and State Street in reference to a possible vehicle stolen from Huntsville. Officers located the stolen vehicle near Wal-Mart. Officers identified Warren as the driver of the vehicle. Warren was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Morgan County Jail. Warren’s bond was set at $5,000.
HARTSELLE, AL
WAAY-TV

After nearly 3 weeks, missing Limestone County teen returns home

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office has confirmed 16-year-old Charity Smith has been located. Smith was reported missing July 11. Family said she left her residence in the Clements community at about midnight July 2. Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin said Tuesday that Smith had been found and returned home. McLaughlin...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
birminghamtimes.com

‘I Never Fell in Love Like This And Definitely Not This Fast’

“You Had Me at Hello’’ highlights married couples and the love that binds them. If you would like to be considered for a future “Hello’’ column, or know someone, please send nominations to Barnett Wright bwright@birminghamtimes.com. Include the couple’s name, contact number(s) and what makes their love story unique.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

‘Alabama is in desperate need of families to care for these children’

CULLMAN, Ala. – A 10-week foster parent training course will be held at Northbrook Baptist Church in Cullman starting Sunday, Aug. 14. Sessions will be every Sunday from 2-5 p.m. The free course, provided by Alabama Baptist Children’s Homes & Family Ministries (ABCH), will be led by the organization’s trained foster care social workers, including Sena Sharp, and experienced foster parents.   The training will cover how the Child Protective Services system operates and how to best care for children who have experienced abuse and neglect. In Alabama, child welfare is overseen by the Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR). When DHR...
CULLMAN, AL
Obituaries
AL.com

This Alabama band’s songs are made by a three-headed monster

This story first appeared in the Lede, a digital news publication delivered to our subscribers every morning. Go here to subscribe. The Grassring is the prism through which songs of Gus Hergert, Clay O’Dell and Jay Robertson are refracted. Having three songwriters in this Huntsville band helps their new album of rootsy-rock, “Cease & Desist,” sound more in-color than black-&-white.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported July 20

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported July 20, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. No incidents or arrests reported. burglary – 3rd degree, criminal mischief – 3rd degree; Hickory Ave. S.W; copper wiring, damaged property; $4,000. theft of property; McNabb Rd....
CULLMAN, AL
AL.com

People line up for her cookies and croissants. Now she’s opening a downtown Huntsville bakery

Heidi Kizer didn’t get into baking until after she’d hit her lowest low. Around five years ago, her mom died. In addition to that intense personal loss, one that’s hard for her to put into words, Heidi was disillusioned with her career. A young biochemist, she’d “wanted to save the world with math and science,” but the consultant work she was doing felt like the opposite.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

