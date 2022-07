NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 28-year-old man was arrested in North Las Vegas after a crash involving a city police officer on Sunday night, officials said. The officer was driving their marked patrol car southbound on Camino Al Norte at approximately 8:24 p.m. As the officer approached the intersection with La Madre Way, another driver "failed to yield the right of way and pulled into the intersection from La Madre," police said.

