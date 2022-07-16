ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Hill, TX

Forest Hill Woman Found, CLEAR Alert Discontinued

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Forest Hill Woman has been found a week after going missing, Forest Hill Police confirms. Police previously issued...

www.nbcdfw.com

WFAA

Suspect identified in connection to Tarrant County standoff

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — A suspect was identified in connection to an hours-long standoff in June. The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office said deputies went to a house on Indian Creek Drive to serve a felony warrant. As they were moving toward the home, they say Kemal Shea started shooting at deputies from multiple sides of the house.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
rrobserver.com

RR man wanted in Texas: arrested by RRPD

A man wanted in Texas for possession of “dangerous drugs” was arrested by the Rio Rancho Police Department July 8. The man, Cody Talbert, 22, of Rio Rancho, was wanted in Fort Worth, Texas. Talbert was released back to Tarrant County where he will face trial, according to...
RIO RANCHO, NM
duncanville.com

DUNCANVILLE POLICE FIND SHOOTING VICTIM INSIDE A VEHICLE

Duncanville, TX – On Monday, July 18th, 2022, at approximately 7:58 PM, the Duncanville Police Department responded to a call for service regarding a shooting with injuries at 200 Jellison Boulevard. The initial 911 caller advised someone inside a vehicle at that location had been shot. Officers arrived within...
DUNCANVILLE, TX
CBS DFW

2 McKinney firefighters injured in overnight house fire

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An investigation is underway after two firefighters were injured in a house fire early Tuesday morning.At 1:47 a.m. July 19, the McKinney Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1000 block of Morris Street.When firefighters arrived, they found that flames may have spread from a fence into the attic of the residence.Officials said the fire was quickly extinguished and the residents were safely removed from the home. However, two firefighters were injured and taken to a local hospital.One experienced an apparent electrical shock while fighting the fire in the attic and the second broke a finger while forcing entry into the home, officials said. Both were treated and have been released.Fire investigators said the structure "appeared to be a single-family home that was subdivided into three units." A separate structure in the back yard was also being used as a residence, officials said.The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
MCKINNEY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Comfort Inn Near DFW Airport Destroyed by Fire

A large fire broke out at the Comfort Inn near Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport on Tuesday afternoon. The two-story hotel is located along Texas 114 near Freeport Parkway in Irving on the northeast side of the airport. Guests who were inside at the time said they had just minutes to...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Suspect identified in Tarrant County shootout that injured deputy

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The suspect involved in a shootout with Tarrant County sheriff's deputies last month has been identified, officials announced Tuesday.On the morning of June 23, deputies arrived at a home in the 500 block of Indian Creek Drive to serve a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Soon after arrival, Kemal Shea "began firing multiple rounds at law enforcement from multiple sides of the home," officials said.Deputies then moved to defensive positions and called the special weapons and tactics team to get Shea out of the home.Officials said Shea continued firing rounds at law enforcement and refused to exit the residence. During the standoff, Shea set a bottle with a rag on fire and dropped it on the porch of the home — causing the home to catch fire. Shea continued to refuse to come out after this and "perished," officials said.His cause of death is still pending.A deputy was struck, possibly by shrapnel, and suffered a minor injury during the standoff, officials said. However, he has since recovered and is back on duty.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Investigation Continues 1 Year After Plano House Explosion

Tuesday marks exactly one year since a home in a Plano neighborhood exploded, causing damage to nearby homes and sending several people to the hospital. Twelve months later and the cleanup continues for some while others wonder about the investigation behind the blast. In the afternoon of July 19, 2021,...
PLANO, TX
CBS DFW

Man swimming on pool noodle drowns at Lewisville Lake

LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A man has drowned in Lewisville Lake today.It happened just after 5:30 p.m. at Hidden Cove Park in The Colony.The Colony Fire Chief Scott Thompson said the adult male victim was swimming in the beach area and was headed out towards a buoy on a pool noodle when he fell off and went under.The Colony Fire Department and Lewisville Fire Department dive team were called out and the man's body was recovered less than an hour later.The victim's name has not been released.
LEWISVILLE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

CLEAR Alert Issued for Missing Forest Hill Woman

Forest Hill Police are asking for the public's help finding a woman missing for nearly a week who they believe may be in imminent danger. Police issued a CLEAR Alert for Kashima Wright who was last seen July 10 at about 10:30 p.m. in the 7300 block of Colonial Drive.
FOREST HILL, TX
CBS DFW

19-year-old stabs mother's boyfriend to death, says it was self-defense

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A 19-year-old told police she stabbed her mother's boyfriend in self-defense. On Tuesday, Garland police said they received a call at about 3:15 a.m. in regards to a stabbing at an apartment community at the 1800 block of Apollo Road. The caller identified herself as a 19-year-old resident of the complex, who claimed she was attacked by her mother's boyfriend, 46-year-old Tyrone Moody Henderson. She said she stabbed Henderson in self-defense as he attacked her and other family members.When police arrived at the location, Henderson was not there. Police found out he was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injury.Police said that investigators are interviewing witnesses and the 19-year-old woman is cooperating with detectives as they investigate the claims of self-defense. She is not being identified as this is an ongoing investigation, police said.No arrests have been made.
GARLAND, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide in the 3700 Block of Spring Avenue

On Sunday, July 17, 2022, at approximately 6:09 p.m., Dallas Police were called to a shooting at Lagow Street and Spring Avenue. When officers arrived, Dallas Fire-Rescue personnel were giving first aid to Chaddrick Hooker, 32, near a vacant building. Police also found Darron Morgan, 53, in the 3700 block of Spring Avenue with a gunshot wound. Both were transported to a local hospital where Hooker died from his injuries.
DALLAS, TX

