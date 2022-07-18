ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twentynine Palms, CA

29 Palms All Star junior softball finishes second at So-Cal championships

By Bailey Arredondo
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HByia_0gj70Ynx00

The 29 Palms All-Star junior softball team went undefeated in its season and finished second in the Southern California championships.

29 Palms lost back-to-back against West LA. This is the farthest any 29 Palms softball team has ever gone in the playoffs.

Anisa Youso, Jenica Silvas, Jordyn Kipfer, and Maia Marerro all big contributors for 29 Palms.

Head Coach Rose Silvas told her team after the loss, "Be proud we made it this far. I love you girls."

Comments / 1

Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella Valley Firebirds to play home opener on Dec. 18 at Acrisure Arena

The Coachella Valley Firebirds have their home opener for the upcoming inaugural season. The Firebirds will drop the puck in the desert for the first time on Sunday, Dec. 18th at Acrisure Arena as they welcome the Tucson Roadrunners (Arizona Coyotes affiliate) at 6:00 p.m.  Click HERE for the complete 2022-2023 AHL home opener schedule.  The Firebirds' Twitter The post Coachella Valley Firebirds to play home opener on Dec. 18 at Acrisure Arena appeared first on KESQ.
HOCKEY
nbcpalmsprings.com

Our Desert Past: The Henderson Brothers

Randall Henderson believed in the desert and regarded it as a place full of mystery and romance. He also believed the readers across the country would share in his interest. In this Our Desert Past, Steve Sumrall shares the founding history of Palm Desert with the Henderson Brothers as they covered America’s final frontier… the Coachella Valley.
PALM DESERT, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Twentynine Palms, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
City
Twentynine Palms, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Inside Joshua Tree’s growing LGBTQ community

Palm Springs is known for having a thriving LGBTQ community, but it’s not the only desert locale for queer pioneers to plant roots — the high desert region surrounding Joshua Tree is also home to a growing gay community. John Halbach and Kit Williamson traded in their Silver...
JOSHUA TREE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

News Channel 3 & Sunline partner for 8th Annual Pack the Bus school supply drive

News Channel 3, Alpha Media, and the Sunline Transit Agency are teaming up for the 8th annual Pack the Bus school supply drive. The supply drive will be held on Thursday July 21 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. the Palm Desert Walmart, located at 34-500 Monterey Avenue. Top needed school supplies include: BackpacksBox of The post News Channel 3 & Sunline partner for 8th Annual Pack the Bus school supply drive appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
z1077fm.com

YUCCA VALLEY CHURCH OFFERS SUPERMARKET GIFTCARDS

Starting again this month, Desert Hills Presbyterian Church will distribute Stater Brothers gift Cards and food to people in need who live in Yucca Valley, Morongo Valley, or Landers. The Cards are limited and must be reserved. If you are in need and wish to reserve a Card, please call Pastor Wayne Morrow at 760-365-6331, tomorrow, (Thursday, July 21), from 9 to 11 AM. Cards are reserved on a first-come, first-served basis until gone and cannot be reserved. Those who call before 9 AM will not be considered.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
z1077fm.com

AIR AND LAND SHERIFF UNITS CHASE MOTORCYCLIST INTO OPEN DESERT

A dramatic air chase into the Joshua Tree desert were the results of an attempted safety-violation stop. A motorcyclist stopped for a no-helmet violation took off and led deputies on a chase through Joshua Tree on Sunday July 17th. Yucca Valley resident Adam Michael Webster, 34, nearly collided with other motorists as he avoided deputies on his off road motorcycle near Sunburst and Chollita Road, and when the pursuit led into the open desert, the Sheriff’s aviation unit was called to provide chase.
JOSHUA TREE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Star#West La
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella Valley’s only free healthcare clinic is opening second location

The Coachella Valley Volunteer In Medicine has had volunteers from the medical community and non-medical community in the Valley since 2010. Their focus has been in the east valley but as of today, they are opening a medical clinic in Palm Springs at the Medical Plaza of Tachevah Drive. They've had clinics that pop all The post Coachella Valley’s only free healthcare clinic is opening second location appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Residents in Palm Springs mobile home park deal with power outage as hot temperatures continue

Residents at the Santiago Sun Canyon Estates mobile home park in north Palm Springs said their power unexpectedly went out Saturday around 5 p.m. Many residents are worried about their health and safety since the temperatures outside are dangerously hot. "We get no information from management as to what's going on," said four-year resident Janice The post Residents in Palm Springs mobile home park deal with power outage as hot temperatures continue appeared first on KESQ.
KESQ News Channel 3

House fire in Desert Hot Springs

Cal Fire is mopping up the aftermath of a house fire in the 69200 block of Parkside Dr., Desert Hot Springs in the Desert Crest Country Club. According to Cal Fire's Twitter page, firefighters responded to a call of a single-wide mobile home fully involved at 8 p.m. Monday. Residential Structure Fire - 8:00pm 69200 The post House fire in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
KESQ News Channel 3

Man accused of stabbing in Palm Desert charged with double homicide

A Palm Desert man is scheduled to be arraigned today in connection with the double homicide at the Springhill Suites hotel in Palm Desert last Friday morning. 34-year-old Kenny Wu is accused of stabbing his wife and another man during a domestic violence dispute.  His charges include two counts of murder along with a sentence The post Man accused of stabbing in Palm Desert charged with double homicide appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

LifeStream Blood Bank’s inventory down to hours of supply, facing crisis situation

Officials at LifeStream Blood Bank, which provides blood products and services to more than 80 Southern California hospitals, are facing a blood crisis due to the ongoing shortage that is decimating the community blood supply. “We are now measuring our inventory in hours, not days,” said Dr. Rick Axelrod, LifeStream’s president/CEO and medical director. “Critically The post LifeStream Blood Bank’s inventory down to hours of supply, facing crisis situation appeared first on KESQ.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

New Details On Stabbing Deaths in Palm Desert

Two dead and one critically injured. That’s what sheriff’s deputies found last Friday at SpringHill Suites parking lot in a busy shopping district right off Highway 111. “A guest of the hotel was walking out of the hotel and was confronted by an adult male suspect,” Sergeant Brandi Swan with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said.
KESQ News Channel 3

Disney community in Rancho Mirage: A look at first phase of ‘Cotino’

The Rancho Mirage Planning Commission will consider a tentative tract map of the first segment of the Disney-themed community Cotino at their meeting Thursday afternoon. Public comment and testimony will be heard ahead of the discussion. Local residents, some of whom have voiced concerns about traffic or water usage may speak before the commission. Many others have shared excitement for the development.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Desert City Hall closed due to a cut electrical main line

Palm Desert City Hall has been shut down for the day after a contractor cut an electrical main line. If you need to reach city staff, you can do so by their direct email or by emailing info@cityofpalmdesert.org. For a staff directory, visit: http://cityofpalmdesert.org/our-city/staff-directory Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. The post Palm Desert City Hall closed due to a cut electrical main line appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs man struck by car in Cathedral City

A Palm Springs man was hospitalized this morning, after being hit by a car on a busy Cathedral City road Thursday night. Police said the man, who appeared drunk, was reportedly jaywalking across East Palm Canyon, near Cree Road, when he was struck at around 10:40 p.m. last night. The man suffered moderate injuries and The post Palm Springs man struck by car in Cathedral City appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

One person killed, another injured after shooting in Coachella

One person is dead, another injured after a shooting in a Coachella neighborhood Wednesday night. The shooting happened at around 8:11 p.m. on the 86000 block of Calle Geranio, east of Tyler Street. Witnesses told deputies they saw two people shooting at a vehicle in the area, Sgt. Edward Soto of the Riverside County Sheriff's The post One person killed, another injured after shooting in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
thepalmspringspost.com

Where to find cheapest gas in city limits

Drivers are breathing a little easier, but only a little, as gas prices continue to fall. But if you want the best deals in Palm Springs you’ll have to drive to its outskirts. Why that’s news: The national average price for regular gasoline is $4.52 per gallon — down...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
18K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy