WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation broke ground Monday morning on a project to improve and beautify the Airport Connector in Warwick. The $12.9 million project will include repaving the road and the installation of more than 400 plants and trees in both the median and the shoulder of the short highway that connects Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport with Post Road, Jefferson Boulevard and Interstate 95.

WARWICK, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO