'Systemic failures, that was an understatement': Texas State Rep. Gutierrez reacts to new Uvalde report

Texas State Senator Roland Gutierrez slams Texas Governor Greg Abbott for the "neglect" that both led to the Uvalde school shooting, and that he has been demonstrating in its aftermath. "I don't want this to sound like some political assault on him, but at the end of the day he hasn't been there since Day 5, since the president came... we had a failed response on giving resources to families," Gutierrez says. "He did not go to one single funeral — and quite honestly, may of the families didn't want him there." July 18, 2022.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO