Uvalde, TX

'Systemic failures, that was an understatement': Texas State Rep. Gutierrez reacts to new Uvalde report

MSNBC
 3 days ago

Texas State Rep. Roland Gutierrez weighs in on the new...

www.msnbc.com

MSNBC

Gutierrez: Abbott hasn't been back to Uvalde, or to a single funeral. Victims need support.

Texas State Senator Roland Gutierrez slams Texas Governor Greg Abbott for the "neglect" that both led to the Uvalde school shooting, and that he has been demonstrating in its aftermath. "I don't want this to sound like some political assault on him, but at the end of the day he hasn't been there since Day 5, since the president came... we had a failed response on giving resources to families," Gutierrez says. "He did not go to one single funeral — and quite honestly, may of the families didn't want him there." July 18, 2022.
TEXAS STATE
MSNBC

Gov. Greg Abbott should have known not to mess with Texas mamas

They say nothing changes in Texas politics — until it does. The same is being said now by some Texas mothers who are tired of Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who is running for re-election against former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke, a Democrat. Mothers Against Greg Abbott, a new political action committee, excoriates Abbott in a compelling online political ad blasting his stances on women’s rights and trans rights, blaming him for the state’s failing power grid and implicating him in a long list of grievances that makes your head spin.
TEXAS STATE
MSNBC

Rep. Escobar: Gov. Abbott has yet to ‘bring forward any ideas for meaningful change’ following Uvalde

Representative Veronica Escobar (D-TX) joins Andrea Mitchell with her reaction to a scathing preliminary report released by a Texas House committee investigating law enforcement’s response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. “The leadership void goes far beyond law enforcement,” says Escobar. “We also have to look at the context in Texas. The environment that has been created by Republicans who want to create a Wild West sort of environment.” She also points to Texas Governor Abbott’s culpability, saying, “I have yet to hear the governor accept responsibility or bring forward any ideas for meaningful change.” July 18, 2022.
TEXAS STATE
MSNBC

Trump allegedly called a Wisconsin official about overturning the 2020 election ... last week

Wisconsin Assembly speaker Robin Vos says that Former President Donald Trump called and urged him to overturn Wisconsin's 2020 election results just last week. “He would like us to do something different in Wisconsin. I explained that it’s not allowed under the Constitution,” Vos told WISN-TV 12 News in Milwaukee. “He has a different opinion.” July 20, 2022.
WISCONSIN STATE
