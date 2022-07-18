'Systemic failures, that was an understatement': Texas State Rep. Gutierrez reacts to new Uvalde report

They say nothing changes in Texas politics — until it does. The same is being said now by some Texas mothers who are tired of Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who is running for re-election against former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke, a Democrat. Mothers Against Greg Abbott, a new political action committee, excoriates Abbott in a compelling online political ad blasting his stances on women’s rights and trans rights, blaming him for the state’s failing power grid and implicating him in a long list of grievances that makes your head spin.
Comments / 0