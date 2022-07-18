ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mets draft Jett Williams with 14th overall pick in MLB draft

By Chris McShane
Amazin' Avenue
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the second of their first-round picks in the 2022 draft, the Mets picked shortstop Jett Williams out of Rockwall-Heath high school in Texas. Here’s what Perfect Game wrote about him on their...

www.amazinavenue.com

