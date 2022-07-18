ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

Business owner says truck, trailer broken into in span of 2 weeks

WRAL
 3 days ago

www.wral.com

WRAL

Thief leaves behind clues after stealing food truck, possibly other vehicles

Thief leaves behind clues after stealing food truck, possibly other vehicles. Last month, the Wake County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of three men believed to be responsible for burglaries occurring in northern Wake County. Since then, many people have reached to WRAL News saying vehicles, trucks and trailers have recently been stolen.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Cary hit-and-run leaves cyclist injured: police

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Cary police are asking for help identifying a driver who hit a cyclist on E. Chatham Street on Tuesday. The cyclist was traveling west on E. Chatham Street near WakeMed Soccer Park around 7:20 p.m. when they were hit by the passenger side-view mirror of a passing vehicle, police said.
CARY, NC
Wake County, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Wake County, NC
WITN

Man accused of robbing Rocky Mount store three times

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been charged with robbing the same business three times in Rocky Mount. Police on Tuesday charged Laquenza Blue with three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The Fuel Doc...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh family slapped with surprise $1,000 rental car bill for damage they say they didn't cause

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rental cars have skyrocketed in pricing since the pandemic, and it will cost you even more if there are any damages during that rental. A Raleigh family rented a car during spring break and said they had no accidents, no issues during the rental. They turned in the rental and thought all was fine, until two months later when they got a bill for over $1,000.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Home robbery suspects make Durham’s ‘Wanted Wednesday’ list

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Three men have made Durham’s Wanted Wednesday list. Each week, the Durham Police Department announces either an individual or group of suspects they are seeking. This week, investigators are asking the public to identify the three males. The department said the three are believed...
DURHAM, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina man charged with felony stalking given $105K bond after putting ‘unwanted signage’ on someone’s lawn

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An Alamance County man is being charged with felony stalking after a series of incidents at another family’s home, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. At 7:09 a.m on Friday, deputies came to a home on Best Trail in Haw River after getting a report of trespassing and harassment. […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

Chapel Hill Police: Wrecked Dump Truck Causes Lane Closure

Lanes of Eubanks Road in Chapel Hill were closed Tuesday afternoon for several hours due to an overturned dump truck. The Chapel Hill Police Department shared an alert to those on the road and other community members shortly before 2:30 p.m., saying the wrecked truck near Eubanks Road and Myrica Street led officers to close the westbound lanes of the street. Police shared that the road had reopened to traffic shortly before 5 p.m.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

Adult, teen shot outside Raleigh recording studio

Raleigh, N.C. — Two people, including a teenager, were shot Tuesday night outside a Raleigh recording studio where police say a homicide occurred last year. Officers responded to the 3700 block of Benson Drive, near Wake Forest Road, before 11:45 p.m. An adult with gunshot wounds was found on...
RALEIGH, NC
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRAL

Police looking into train collision in Durham

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Police said the collision happened near the intersection of Neal Road and American Drive at around 7 p.m. on Saturday. Photographer: Brad Simmons.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Transforming old rails into new trails for Durham

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. An historic railroad abandoned in the 1980's will soon become a multi-use path for the Durham community. Reporter: Monica Casey.
DURHAM, NC
ABC11 Eyewitness News

17-year-old charged with murder in Vance County investigation

HENDERSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 17-year-old has been arrested in a Vance County murder investigation. The teen is accused in the death of a man who was shot multiple times. The investigation started when deputies responded to a 911 call around 10:00 a.m. Sunday, July 17, on Vincent Hoyle Road. According to a news release from the Vance County Sheriff's Office, deputies found a man, identified as Saivion Best, with several gunshot wounds.
VANCE COUNTY, NC
Sampson Independent

Spill causes sty on Sunset

Pigs and parts were strewn all over N.C. 24 in Clinton on Monday, causing an unsightly scene and significant stench that resulted in misdemeanor charges against a local truck driver. Around 11:10 a.m. Monday, Clinton Police Department officers, Clinton Public Works and Utilities crews, and the Clinton Fire Department personnel...
CLINTON, NC
newsoforange.com

Police identify suspect in gunfire incident

Hillsborough police have secured warrants for the arrest of a suspect in an incident of gunfire outside an apartment complex in Hillsborough in early July. Nakore Kewan Rogers, 21, with a last known address on Adlett Lane in Durham, is not in custody and is considered armed and dangerous. He is being charged with:
HILLSBOROUGH, NC

