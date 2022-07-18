Business owner says truck, trailer broken into in span of 2 weeks

Thief leaves behind clues after stealing food truck, possibly other vehicles. Last month, the Wake County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of three men believed to be responsible for burglaries occurring in northern Wake County. Since then, many people have reached to WRAL News saying vehicles, trucks and trailers have recently been stolen.
Hope Mills police searching for shooter accused of killing man in resturant parking lot. The Hope Mills Police Department is searching for who is responsible for shooting and killing and Spring Lake man in the parking lot of a popular resturant on Tuesday night. Photographer: Michael Joyner. Reporter: Gilbert Baez.
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Cary police are asking for help identifying a driver who hit a cyclist on E. Chatham Street on Tuesday. The cyclist was traveling west on E. Chatham Street near WakeMed Soccer Park around 7:20 p.m. when they were hit by the passenger side-view mirror of a passing vehicle, police said.
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been charged with robbing the same business three times in Rocky Mount. Police on Tuesday charged Laquenza Blue with three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The Fuel Doc...
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rental cars have skyrocketed in pricing since the pandemic, and it will cost you even more if there are any damages during that rental. A Raleigh family rented a car during spring break and said they had no accidents, no issues during the rental. They turned in the rental and thought all was fine, until two months later when they got a bill for over $1,000.
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Three men have made Durham’s Wanted Wednesday list. Each week, the Durham Police Department announces either an individual or group of suspects they are seeking. This week, investigators are asking the public to identify the three males. The department said the three are believed...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An Alamance County man is being charged with felony stalking after a series of incidents at another family’s home, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. At 7:09 a.m on Friday, deputies came to a home on Best Trail in Haw River after getting a report of trespassing and harassment. […]
Lanes of Eubanks Road in Chapel Hill were closed Tuesday afternoon for several hours due to an overturned dump truck. The Chapel Hill Police Department shared an alert to those on the road and other community members shortly before 2:30 p.m., saying the wrecked truck near Eubanks Road and Myrica Street led officers to close the westbound lanes of the street. Police shared that the road had reopened to traffic shortly before 5 p.m.
Man charged with second-degree murder in Durham shooting. Durham, N.C. — A 27-year-old man was arrested and charged Tuesday with second-degree murder following a June 25 shooting. Jermaine Lamont Lunsford is being held at the Durham County Jail on a $1,000,000 secured bond, according to the Durham Police Department.
Raleigh, N.C. — Two people, including a teenager, were shot Tuesday night outside a Raleigh recording studio where police say a homicide occurred last year. Officers responded to the 3700 block of Benson Drive, near Wake Forest Road, before 11:45 p.m. An adult with gunshot wounds was found on...
Wake Forest, N.C. — Wake Forest daycare provider Kids 'R' Kids fired an employee on Wednesday for violations of the daycare's code of conduct. Owner Stacie Williamson sent a letter to parents about the move, and the letter was shared with WRAL News. The Wake Forest Police Department is...
HENDERSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 17-year-old has been arrested in a Vance County murder investigation. The teen is accused in the death of a man who was shot multiple times. The investigation started when deputies responded to a 911 call around 10:00 a.m. Sunday, July 17, on Vincent Hoyle Road. According to a news release from the Vance County Sheriff's Office, deputies found a man, identified as Saivion Best, with several gunshot wounds.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An ambulance is on-scene with at least four fire trucks present on I-85 just under the bridge at Hodge Road. Two of three lanes are closed with traffic confined to the far right lane of I-87 heading north. Back-ups stretch to the New Hope road exit.
Pigs and parts were strewn all over N.C. 24 in Clinton on Monday, causing an unsightly scene and significant stench that resulted in misdemeanor charges against a local truck driver. Around 11:10 a.m. Monday, Clinton Police Department officers, Clinton Public Works and Utilities crews, and the Clinton Fire Department personnel...
Hillsborough police have secured warrants for the arrest of a suspect in an incident of gunfire outside an apartment complex in Hillsborough in early July. Nakore Kewan Rogers, 21, with a last known address on Adlett Lane in Durham, is not in custody and is considered armed and dangerous. He is being charged with:
