Look: Man Who Allegedly Killed NASCAR Driver Identified

By Andrew Holleran
The Spun
The Spun
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The man who allegedly killed former NASCAR driver Bobby East was reportedly fatally shot by police. According to reports, East, a former NASCAR driver and United States...

thespun.com

Comments / 13

TSmith
1d ago

Criminal Justice Reform Fails Society Again and cost a young man his life. As well as a family a son and brother. Liberalism is a Mental illness and the scrouge of a Safe Society.

Reply
3
Kathy Whiten
2d ago

sorry for your loss..prayers up for the family and friends

Reply
8
John Stark
2d ago

the suspect was killed by police 2 days later and a K9 was wounded

Reply(3)
6
