Look: Man Who Allegedly Killed NASCAR Driver Identified

The stepfather of a 10-year-old who was killed in the Uvalde school massacre has accused authorities of “humiliating” and “lying” to the families of victims.Speaking to CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Monday, Angel Garza said Texas law enforcement authorities were “humiliating” families by failing to hold themselves accountable.A Texas House report issued on Sunday night said it found “law enforcement responders failed” to follow protocols and “failed to prioritise saving innocent lives over their own safety” during the shooting at the school.Lt. Mariano Pargas, a Uvalde Police Department officer who had been the city’s acting police chief that day, was...

UVALDE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO