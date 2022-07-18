ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

John Daly Happy For Cam Smith: Golf World Reacts

By Andrew Holleran
The Spun
The Spun
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You don't see too many major champion golfers sporting a mullet hairstyle on the No. 18 green. John Daly is one of...

thespun.com

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

"Angry" Jon Rahm defends LIV Golf's Sergio Garcia after The Open

Jon Rahm has leapt to the defence of Sergio Garcia after the Spaniard confirmed his intentions to resign from the DP World Tour. Garcia, 42, told reporters after playing the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews he "does not feel loved" and did not enjoy his week. He intends to...
GOLF
ClutchPoints

Cameron Smith set for shocking LIV Golf move right after winning Open Championship

Cameron Smith set the golf world alight with his dominant final round en route to his Open Championship victory on Sunday. His incredible performance saw him outdo Rory McIlroy for first place, but despite the win, it seems his future with the PGA Tour may be coming to an end. According to Reuters, Smith is apparently set to jump ship and join Greg Norman’s Saudi-backed LIV Golf super league.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Green
Person
John Daly
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods' former mistress Rachel Uchitel planning "tell-all" memoir

Tiger Woods’ former mistress Rachel Uchitel is reportedly working on an explosive “tell-all memoir” about her affair with the big cat, despite previously signing an $8million non-disclosure agreement promising her silence. According to a report by Page Six, Uchitel, now a nightclub manager who was linked with...
CELEBRITIES
People

Who Is Justin Thomas' Fiancée? All About Jillian Wisniewski

Justin Thomas has a lot to celebrate. Not only did he win the 2022 PGA Championship in May, but the golf pro is also in the midst of planning a wedding. Thomas and his girlfriend of five years, Jillian Wisniewski, got engaged in November 2021, and as the golfer told PEOPLE in March 2022, he's more than happy to let Wisniewski take the lead.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The LeBron James Health News

It's been a frustrating couple of seasons for LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers since their championship in 2020. LeBron and the Lakers have dealt with some significant injuries over the past two seasons, along with some questionable chemistry on the court in 2021-22. Perhaps that is bound to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf World
golfmagic.com

Report: Rory McIlroy wept in Erica Stoll's arms after heartbreak at The Open

Rory McIlroy may have kept up a brave front after another major escaped his grasp at the 150th Open Championship. But according to Golf.Com, the 33-year-old Northern Irishman burst into floods of tears no sooner had he embraced his wife Erica Stoll after doing his round of media interviews. If...
GOLF
People

Who Is Phil Mickelson's Wife? All About Amy Mickelson

With 45 PGA Tour event wins under his belt, Phil Mickelson is largely regarded as one of the world's best professional golfers. And while his career has been widely covered, there is one element of the veteran golfer's life that has been largely kept out of the spotlight: his longtime marriage to wife Amy Mickelson.
TENNIS
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Surprising Charles Barkley Job News

Charles Barkley is one of the most brutally honest people in all of sports. The former NBA star turned Turner Sports analyst has made his opinion on LIV Golf extremely clear. Barkley does not criticize players who are taking the money from the Saudi-backed golf league. It turns out Barkley...
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
GolfWRX

Golf legend ranks the Masters DEAD LAST out of the 4 majors

The final major of the year has come and gone, with Australian Cam Smith winning his maiden major title at the Old Course at St. Andrews over the weekend. When it comes to the four majors, it’s widely considered that the Masters, with the green jacket and exclusive Champions Dinner on offer, is the most coveted of the lot, but not according to 9-time major champion Gary Player who has ranked the tournament bottom of the pile.
GOLF
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Tim Tebow's Rankings

Former Florida Gators great Tim Tebow knows a thing or two about playing football in the SEC. Tebow, one of the greatest quarterbacks in college football history, dominated the SEC for four seasons, winning multiple championships. The ex-Gators great is now working as an analyst for the SEC Network. In...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LIV Golf announces field for event at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, leaves three spots open for new players

Get ready for three more players to join the LIV Golf Invitational Series. On Tuesday afternoon, the Greg Norman-led, Saudi Arabia-funded upstart circuit announced the field for its upcoming third event at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on July 29-31, but three spots were left to be filled “in the coming days.” Teams have yet to be finalized, as well.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LIV Golf announces Jason Kokrak, Charles Howell III as new players alongside Henrik Stenson for Trump Bedminster event

More PGA Tour winners are taking their talents to LIV Golf. Tuesday the series announced 45 of the 48 players who will tee it up at its upcoming event at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on July 29-31, but three spots were left to be filled “in the coming days.” A day later the Greg Norman-led, Saudi Arabia-funded circuit announced Jason Kokrak and Charles Howell III would be making their debuts alongside Henrik Stenson, who broke the news himself earlier in the day after he was relieved of his captaincy of the European Ryder Cup team.
GOLF
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Tuesday Afternoon's Big Announcement

NASCAR will hold a news conference this Tuesday that'll feature executive Ben Kennedy, driver Bubba Wallace and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. The current expectation is that a NASCAR event will be coming to the Windy City. According to The Athletic, Chicago will endorse NASCAR "street course events" for a few...
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Fuming LIV Golf star tells Sky Sports reporter to 'go (expletive) yourself' over 'could this be your last major' question at British Open

Sky Sports reporter Jamie Weir has revealed how a LIV golf star told him to “go (expletive)’ himself after he asked a question. The golf correspondent quizzed the golfer on whether The Open at St. Andrews would be his last major for a while. Weir did not reveal who the golfer was but he shared the exchange on Twitter.
GOLF
Daily Mail

Inside Cam Smith's beer-fuelled British Open celebrations as Aussie skols booze from the Claret Jug, struggles to put golf's most prestigious trophy into an overhead locker and takes it to bed with him

It's been one heck of a party for Queenslander Cam Smith and the iconic Claret Jug ever since he won the British Open on Sunday. There was no first-class seat or private jet waiting for the 28-year-old golf star and his prized possession on Monday. Instead, they flew economy class...
GOLF
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
575K+
Followers
68K+
Post
317M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy