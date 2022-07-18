How former LSU player Byron Dawson is reviving Centenary football more than a year before first game

It’s hard for people in the Shreveport-Bossier City community to get excited about Centenary College football.

First of all, the return to Gents’ football is still more than a year away. A lot can happen between now and then in regard to players and coaches coming and going along with fluctuations with facilities.

And when the season does arrive, it will be Division III football. Nothing against that level of sport, but it doesn’t inspire much media attention in a state with five FBS programs in LSU, Tulane, Louisiana Tech, UL Monroe and UL Lafayette.

But none of that mattered Saturday at Independence Stadium, where Centenary coach Byron Dawson stood in front of 102 campers at the school's inaugural college prospect camp.

A former LSU defensive lineman, Dawson guided Evangel Christian Academy to five LHSAA state titles while earning NFHS Louisiana Coach of the Year accolades. In seven seasons at ECA, his teams were 61-22 overall and lost just once in District 1-5A. He had that success with some of the area’s best athletes choosing to play under his leadership.

TOP LINEMEN: Here's a look at Shreveport area's top defensive linemen in 2022

TOP RECEIVERS: The top Shreveport area wide receivers in 2022

TOP SAFETIES: Who are the top 2022 safeties in the Shreveport area?

There weren’t many 4.4 speedsters at Indy Stadium Saturday, but there were some talented quarterbacks like Lafayette High’s Grayson Saunier, who passed for more than 2,500 yards and 25 touchdowns last season. He was among those hearing Dawson’s inspirational message during a break in running 40-yard dashes and sprint-out passes. The veteran coach used the analogy of being more comfortable in Crocs than in Air Jordan’s to get a point across.

“It’s not all about the right hit. It’s about the right fit,” Dawson said. “When it’s time to make a decision in your life, don’t just go for the flashy. Go for the right thing. It’s not about the best decision. It’s about the right decision.

“The worst place to be in Tiger Stadium is on the bench. It’s not real flashy when you’re on the bench. But if you’re at a place where you can shine, where your light can be bright, you’re not wearing the tight Air Jordans, you’re wearing the Crocs.”

Saturday’s grueling heat was offset by multiple water breaks on an artificial turf that was giving away plenty of rubber granules attracting even more heat. But that mattered little to Calvary’s Jaydun White, who had a specific reason for spending his Saturday going through the paces while most of Shreveport was awakening.

“I wanted to put my name out there – get some eyes on me,” White said. “And have a good time with my friends.”

Jimmy Watson covers Shreveport-Bossier area sports. Email him at jwatson@shreveporttimes.com and follow him on Twitter @JimmyWatson6.