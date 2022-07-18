ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

How former LSU player Byron Dawson is reviving Centenary football more than a year before first game

By Jimmy Watson, Shreveport Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12GpUR_0gj6z4aT00

It’s hard for people in the Shreveport-Bossier City community to get excited about Centenary College football.

First of all, the return to Gents’ football is still more than a year away. A lot can happen between now and then in regard to players and coaches coming and going along with fluctuations with facilities.

And when the season does arrive, it will be Division III football. Nothing against that level of sport, but it doesn’t inspire much media attention in a state with five FBS programs in LSU, Tulane, Louisiana Tech, UL Monroe and UL Lafayette.

But none of that mattered Saturday at Independence Stadium, where Centenary coach Byron Dawson stood in front of 102 campers at the school's inaugural college prospect camp.

A former LSU defensive lineman, Dawson guided Evangel Christian Academy to five LHSAA state titles while earning NFHS Louisiana Coach of the Year accolades. In seven seasons at ECA, his teams were 61-22 overall and lost just once in District 1-5A. He had that success with some of the area’s best athletes choosing to play under his leadership.

TOP LINEMEN: Here's a look at Shreveport area's top defensive linemen in 2022

TOP RECEIVERS: The top Shreveport area wide receivers in 2022

TOP SAFETIES: Who are the top 2022 safeties in the Shreveport area?

There weren’t many 4.4 speedsters at Indy Stadium Saturday, but there were some talented quarterbacks like Lafayette High’s Grayson Saunier, who passed for more than 2,500 yards and 25 touchdowns last season. He was among those hearing Dawson’s inspirational message during a break in running 40-yard dashes and sprint-out passes. The veteran coach used the analogy of being more comfortable in Crocs than in Air Jordan’s to get a point across.

“It’s not all about the right hit. It’s about the right fit,” Dawson said. “When it’s time to make a decision in your life, don’t just go for the flashy. Go for the right thing. It’s not about the best decision. It’s about the right decision.

“The worst place to be in Tiger Stadium is on the bench. It’s not real flashy when you’re on the bench. But if you’re at a place where you can shine, where your light can be bright, you’re not wearing the tight Air Jordans, you’re wearing the Crocs.”

Saturday’s grueling heat was offset by multiple water breaks on an artificial turf that was giving away plenty of rubber granules attracting even more heat. But that mattered little to Calvary’s Jaydun White, who had a specific reason for spending his Saturday going through the paces while most of Shreveport was awakening.

“I wanted to put my name out there – get some eyes on me,” White said. “And have a good time with my friends.”

Jimmy Watson covers Shreveport-Bossier area sports. Email him at jwatson@shreveporttimes.com and follow him on Twitter @JimmyWatson6.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss Community Mourns the Death of Senior Caroline Roth

An Ole Miss senior from Marshall, Texas, died last week from injuries she sustained in a wreck on July 14. Caroline Roth, 22, was a senior at Ole Miss with plans to graduate in the spring of 2023 with a degree in Hospitality Management. She was a member of the Alpha Phi sorority.
MARSHALL, TX
KTAL

Here’s who has qualified so far in the Shreveport mayor’s race

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Candidates running for Shreveport Mayor started the qualification process Wednesday morning. Several people declared their candidacy in the mayor’s race, including a Caddo Parish Commissioner, a former city council member, a retired police officer, a sitting state senator, and an Ivy League graduate. Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins announced his run for reelection in November.
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shreveport, LA
Sports
City
Shreveport, LA
Shreveport, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
Shreveport, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Sports
westcentralsbest.com

Shreveport native opens Title Boxing Club to knock out mental health

SHREVEPORT, La. - With the recent unveiling of the 3-digit suicide prevention lifeline over the weekend mental health is top of mind. One way to improve your mental is by getting active. A Shreveport native has made it his mission to knock out mental illness through his business, Title Boxing...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

State offices to move into downtown Shreveport

State Sen. Robert Mills says taxpayers will save almost $50 million on this project. Ochsner says each class hold 30 kids. For business owner Matt Hill, he says it’s costing him a lot of money. Logansport bank robbery suspect arrested. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The suspect got away...
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#College Football#American Football#Lsu#Centenary College#Gents#Division#Fbs#Louisiana Tech#Evangel Christian Academy#Lhsaa#Nfhs Louisiana Coach#Eca
K945

How Educated is Shreveport Compared to the Rest of the Country?

When it comes to the most and least educated cities in America, how does Shreveport-Bossier City stack up against the rest?. WalletHub.com recently released its findings with regard to 2022's most educated cities in America. Sadly, cities in Louisiana didn't rank as well as we would have liked. When determining...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Threatening to Blow up a Courthouse and Kill People

Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Threatening to Blow up a Courthouse and Kill People. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on July 19, 2022, that Caddo detectives arrested a Shreveport, Louisiana man on Monday, July 18, 2022, who allegedly threatened to blow up a Shreveport courthouse and kill African Americans, according to Sheriff Steve Prator.
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
College
Tulane University
bizmagsb.com

Online career fair seeks to fill positions in Shreveport-Bossier and other Louisiana cities

BATON ROUGE – Registration is now open for an LED FastStart online career fair that will connect job seekers with Louisiana companies filling a wide range of business operations and customer service positions. The online event will take place Wednesday, July 27, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free, and participants can register in advance or at the start of the event.
BATON ROUGE, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Popular Shreveport Eatery Returning

A popular Shreveport restaurant is reopening in a new location. Sabores Dominican Restaurant is opening their new location in the former Hive building on Shreveport Barksdale Highway, just down from Shreve City Shopping Center. Sabores was most recently located on Industrial Drive in Bossier, and on Lakeshore Drive before that,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Action! Danny Snead earned Top Gun honors in the Air Force

COUSHATTA, La. -- As Top Gun: Maverick soars back on the big screen the captivating sequel to the 1986 classic Top Gun, Danny Snead won’t set any speed records getting to the theater. “I saw the first one. My wife won't watch it with me anymore. And she said...
COUSHATTA, LA
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, Jackson, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 13:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Caddo; Claiborne; Jackson; Lincoln; Ouachita; Union; Webster EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures between 100 and 105 degrees and heat index values up to 114. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana, south-central and southwest Arkansas, southeast Oklahoma, and northeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
KTBS

Shreveport mother and daughter reunited after decade apart

SHREVEPORT, La.--It took a decade but one ArkLaTex mother and daughter are finally reunited. Robinson says when she arrived to pick up her six year old daughter Jewel'lissa from her elementary school on April 9, 2013 she was gone. The person who picked up the child was not a relative and was not supposed to be able to walk out of the doors with her but even worse once the child crossed state lines in Texas. Robinson would find herself fighting hard for years to get her child back.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

SNAP Benefits System Crashes in Louisiana

Trouble for folks trying to use SNAP benefit cards across Louisiana on Sunday. There was a problem with the system and cards were denied at stores all over the state. The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) has confirmed that (SNAP) is now back up and running after being down for most of Sunday, July 17.
LOUISIANA STATE
Nationwide Report

39-year-old Jason Viola died after a car crash in Mansfield (Mansfield, LA)

39-year-old Jason Viola died after a car crash in Mansfield (Mansfield, LA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 39-year-old Jason Viola, from Mooringsport, as the man who lost his life following a single-vehicle accident during the early morning hours of Tuesday in Mansfield. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place at about 1 a.m. on Highway 84 at Buffalo Road [...]
MANSFIELD, LA
KSLA

Plan to ‘blow up’ courthouse, kill African Americans lands Shreveport man in jail

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A man is accused of planning to “blow up” a Shreveport courthouse and kill African Americans in the city, the Caddo Sheriff’s Office reports. Patrick Donovan Duffy, 41, of Shreveport, is being held in Caddo Correctional Center on one count each of a hate crime and communicating false information of planned arson. His bonds total $100,000.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Shreveport Times | The Times

Shreveport Times | The Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
313K+
Views
ABOUT

shreveporttimes.com is the home page of Shreveport Louisiana with in depth and updated Shreveport local news.

 http://shreveporttimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy