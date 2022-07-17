Flood Watch issued for Brooke, Hancock, Marion, Marshall, Monongalia, Ohio, Wetzel by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Belmont; Carroll; Columbiana; Coshocton; Guernsey; Harrison; Jefferson; Monroe; Muskingum; Noble; Tuscarawas FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of east central Ohio, including the following areas, Belmont, Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton, Guernsey, Harrison, Jefferson OH, Monroe, Muskingum, Noble and Tuscarawas. Portions of Pennsylvania, including the following areas, Allegheny, Beaver, Greene and Washington. Portions of West Virginia, including the following areas, Brooke, Hancock, Marion, Marshall, Monongalia, Ohio and Wetzel. * WHEN...Through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

BELMONT COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO