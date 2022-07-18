Kofi Cockburn starts last game in NBA Summer League

Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn dunks against Chattanooga during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Friday,… Read More

LAS VEGAS, NV (WCIA) — One former Illini big is working at his dream. Kofi Cockburn was in the starting lineup tonight for the Utah Jazz verse the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Summer League.

In the first quarter, Jared Butler drives and gets Kofi the ball under the basket. Kofi went up for the slam dunk. With about 10 seconds left on the shot clock, Kofi got the ball on the wing and he drove the baseline going up with it, while getting the and one.

Kofi finished the game with seven points and five rebounds, playing about 21 minutes. The Jazz won 82-72.