Eugene, OR

Racers experience running on same course as Oregon22 men's marathon runners

By Ariel Iacobazzi
kezi.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUGENE, Ore.- It's thrilling enough to watch the world's greatest track and field athletes on a jumbo-tron. But imagine racing along with the men's marathon athletes during the World Athletics Championships. KEZI 9 News spoke to parents Colleen Preisner and Barb Levins; their sons ran for Team Canada. "I...

www.kezi.com

buffzone.com

Former CU Buffs star Joe Klecker places ninth in 10K at World Championships

It was a busy weekend for former Colorado stars at the World Athletics Championships. One day after 2016 Olympic bronze medalist Emma Coburn continued her quest for the second world championship of her career, former Buffaloes standouts Gabby Scott and Joe Klecker took their turns on Sunday at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Oregon22 requires staff and athletes to wear masks indoors

EUGENE, Ore. – People will be masking up yet again while the World Athletics Championships are in town. Due to a rise in COVID-19 cases among attendees and staffers, all workers and volunteers at Oregon22 will need to wear a mask when they are in a closed or indoor space, including mass transit. Some personnel from outside the event are also being required to wear a mask indoors, including technical and medical officials, broadcasters, media personnel and contractors.
EUGENE, OR
KOIN 6 News

Celebration of life to be held for Spencer Webb in Eugene

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A memorial service to celebrate the life of University of Oregon tight end Spencer Webb is being held on Thursday in Eugene. The University of Oregon football program and Webb’s family will hold the celebration of life at 6 p.m. Thursday at Autzen Stadium Club.
EUGENE, OR
Addicted To Quack

Duck Dive: Oregon Football 2022 Preview

Special thanks to Adam Chimeo of the Quack 12 Podcast for hosting an interview with me to discuss Oregon’s roster: LISTEN HERE. Oregon was the 16th ranked offense in F+ advanced statistics last year, behind excellent offensive line play, the top (tied with OSU) rushing average in the conference, and 3rd down efficiency that ranked 4th nationally. The biggest Achilles heel was downfield passing efficiency, where quarterback accuracy and decision-making issues frequently wasted good 2nd- and 3rd-down situations.
OREGON STATE
Sports Illustrated

Synonymous With Track and Field, Eugene Is an Obvious—Yet Unlikely—First U.S. Host of the World Championships

The messy perch that runners flock to sits about 110 miles south of Portland. Drive past the wineries and farms and billboards and dispensaries—so many dispensaries—along with the sign that proclaims Linn County the “grass seed capital of the world.” Exit here, banking into this city of roughly 170,000, with the perfect nickname, TrackTown USA, for an ongoing and unprecedented event. Head east, up the hill from downtown. Turn onto the narrow street that leads into a nondescript neighborhood, winding left, right, then left again.
EUGENE, OR
Cameron Levins
Deena Kastor
kezi.com

Hjerpe drafted No. 22 overall by St. Louis Cardinals

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Oregon State starting pitcher Cooper Hjerpe has been drafted at No. 22 overall in the first round of the MLB Draft by the St. Louis Cardinals. Hjerpe won multiple National Pitcher of the Year and All-American honors last season after posting an 11-2 record with a 2.53 ERA.
CORVALLIS, OR
#Marathon#Track And Field#The Runners#Kezi 9 News#Team Canada#Canadian
987thebull.com

Win Oregon Jamboree 3-Day Passes

All this week, listen all day for Miranda Lambert’s Blue Bird to play. When it does, be Caller 9, and you will win yourself 3-Day Passes to join us for the Oregon Jamboree!. Oregon Jamboree is a 3-Day Festival on 2 stages in Sweet Home, OR, July 29-31, 2022. This year, your headliners are Miranda Lambert, Old Dominion, & Trace Adkins!
SWEET HOME, OR
Lebanon-Express

'A homecoming of sorts:' 5 questions with Sara Evans

Country music star Sara Evans performed at the Linn County Fair on Thursday evening, July 14, returning to the region she had spent three years of her life. Evans, whose many hits include “Suds in the Bucket,” “I Could Not Ask For More” and “Born to Fly,” resided in Aumsville in the early 1990s before fame found her just a couple of years later.
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Boondoggle in Eugene

Shame on The Oregonian for buying into the Eugene track meet! (“Editorial: Lace up, Oregon. The World Athletics Championships Oregon22 is about to begin,” July 13.) You have bought the distortions and nonsense being spread by promoters. 1. Few Oregonians even care about the very minor sport of track and field. The same with most Americans. In checking with friends, none had even heard about it, and were not interested. Small sample size, but telling. 2. Like other Eugene track meets, this will do little for the Eugene area, and less for the state. We already are hearing about hotel price gouging. News reports have detailed restaurant workers losing out, as some outsiders do not tip. The large Eugene hospital, Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend, is over capacity, and unable to properly serve those in need. 3. Taxpayers, without voting on it, are subsidizing this boondoggle. Wouldn’t the money be better spent on actual public benefit? Eugene and the state are experiencing rampant homelessness, increasing crime, dopers and drunks draining resources, poor quality schools, lack of medical care, etc. And we spend on a dead sport, with no real benefit!
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Pet of the Week: Jesse

EUGENE, Ore. -- Jesse is a smart, handsome fellow looking for a fresh start in a new home!. Jesse is an orange tabby cat who loves routine and needs to know his people will be around when he needs them. He enjoys playing around, being petted and spending time outdoors. Greenhill Humane Society staff say he’s super friendly, talkative, and very affectionate.
EUGENE, OR
Track & Field
Sports
thatoregonlife.com

Stand By Me Day Celebration is Back in Oregon This Weekend

In honor of the 36th anniversary of the release of Stand By Me, the yearly event is back and just days away. Said to be the biggest celebration yet, the Linn County Historical Museum and the historic town of Brownsville are busy putting the final touches now. Fans of the classic movie come from all over the world to enjoy the event in Brownsville. The Linn County Historical Museum recently mentioned the pandemic had slowed them down for two years, but they are back now and better than ever. The event takes place on Saturday, July 23rd this year.
BROWNSVILLE, OR
kezi.com

Local hospital talks preparation for Oregon22 amid COVID surge

LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- As the World Athletics Championships continue, more people in town brings a greater risk of an increase in hospital patients. PeaceHealth Riverbend officials said they're ready and prepared to serve if needed, and have been for a few months now. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jim McGovern said right now, although they certainly are busy, it's business as usual.
LANE COUNTY, OR

