Christian Horner hit back at claims from Toto Wolff that some teams were breaching rules surrounding ‘flexi floors’, saying there are “no concerns” with the underside of the Red Bull cars. The FIA issued a new technical directive in the last month to clamp down on what Wolff believes is a grey area in the rules, with the directive coming into force at the Belgian Grand Prix after the summer break.Mercedes team principal and CEO Wolff believes some teams are breaching the current regulations by finding extra performance with a degree of ‘flex’ within the floor of the car, subsequently...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 22 HOURS AGO