The Russian invasion of Ukraine has dragged on for months now and President Putin has been additional steps to further the war effort, such as by subordinating his economy to the Russian war machine, as well as quelling potential sources of internal dissent against 'the special military operation'. Worse still is how Russia has engaged in rhetoric in which it has signaled it might turn its military against other neighboring states as well, such as when the Russian Duma considered revoking Lithuania's independence or threatened that the restrictions levied against trains to Kaliningrad would lead to actions to protect Russia's national interests.

2 DAYS AGO