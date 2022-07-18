ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Wylie Little League teams to play in state title games Monday

By Evan Nemec
ktxs.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoth the Wylie 10-and-under, and 12-and-under teams will play for the championship in their respective divisions at the Texas West State Little League Tournament in Abilene on Monday. The title games will each start at 9 a.m. at the Wylie...

Wylie Little League wins state, advances to regionals

ABILENE, Texas — The Wylie Little League All-Stars are one step closer to returning to the World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Wylie came back from losing to Lubbock Western 10-9 in the first game on Monday, to defeat the same team 16-1 in the deciding game at the Texas West State Tournament in Abilene.
