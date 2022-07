Jon Schultz (upper left) just graduated from Northwestern University with a PhD in chemistry. To celebrate, he organized a painting party for fellow chem researchers in Centennial Park. “This is a way to thank them for what they’ve done for me,” said Schultz, who’s off to Duke University. They bought paint, canvasses and brushes, and painted a bucolic mountain scene in the style of Bob Ross, the former host of PBS’ “The Joy of Painting.” “It was a night of letting loose, trying not to be so precise,” said Schultz. (Photo by Richard Cahan)

EVANSTON, IL